FOXBORO — The Mansfield High boys soccer team earned a 2-0 win over Foxboro High on Tuesday, getting two goals from Cooper Austin in the Hockomock League victory.
Austin netted his first career varsity goal at the 20:00 mark in the first half, getting a perfect feed from Grady Sullivan, who was credited with the assist. Austin was taken down inside the box at the 70-minute mark to draw a penalty kick, which he converted on.
Mansfield’s Liam Doyle recorded his first varsity shutout in the win, making 12 saves.
The Hornets (1-1-1) travel to North Attleboro Thursday while Foxboro (0-2) plays at Franklin.
North Attleboro 3, Taunton 1
TAUNTON — Givany Carney, Bryce Newth and Carson Dameron netted goals in the Rocketeers’ win.
North Attleboro (1-1) will host Mansfield on Thursday.
Dedham 3, Norton 1
DEDHAM — The Lancers took the early lead, but couldn’t hold on against the host Marauders.
Case Potts scored an unassisted goal eight minutes into the match before an own goal late in the first half tied the game at 1-1. Dedham’s push in the second half put the game away.
Jake Bratt, Adam Wynne and Matt Cropley played strong on the back line for the Lancers. Norton (1-2) visits Dover-Sherborn Thursday.