ATTLEBORO — The Blue-Red Cup went to Attleboro High boys soccer on Thursday night, with the Bombardiers defeating North Attleboro High 1-0 as the lone goal of the game came from Billy Badger, assisted by Steve Etienne.
MVPs of the game were Sam Burns of North Attleboro and Badger for Attleboro.
Attleboro closes its regular season at 11-4-3 and awaits a postseason assignment as the No. 12 team in Division 1. North Attleboro (8-8-2) visits Dartmouth to close the regular season on Monday.
Mansfield 2, Canton 2
MANSFIELD — Canton and Mansfield battled to a draw as the Bulldogs rallied late.
Mansfield got on the board first with a Lucas DeSousa goal at the nine-minute mark, assisted by Sam Oliveria to make it 1-0 at halftime.
Canton scored two minutes into the second half, but Mansfield got one back in the 60th minute off the foot of Elliot Scholes, assisted by Aiden Steele.
Canton scored 10 minutes later to tie it and close out the scoring.
Mansfield received good play from Grady Sullivan, Aiden Steele and Sam Oliveira up front. On defense, Derek McGrath, Dan Checkoway, Aidan Jones and Elliot Scholes also played well.
Mansfield (5-10-3) plays Tuesday at Medfield to end the regular season.
Norton 6, Millis 0
NORTON — The Lancers got a pair of goals from Cam Lerner in the first half, and four more goals in the final 40 minutes to rout Millis
Norton’s win makes the Lancers 8-8-1 on the season.
Thomas Hassey, TJ Lach, Cam Bratt and Ryan Potts also scored goals in the win.
One regular season game remains on Norton’s schedule, a Monday night tilt at Weston.
Oliver Ames 5, Foxboro 0
EASTON — Foxboro allowed three goals in the first half against Oliver Ames and two more in the second half.
The Warriors ended their season at 2-14-2.
Dighton-Rehoboth 2, Durfee 0
DURFEE — The Falcons prevailed on goals from Kristof Trond and Nate Wheeler. D-R finished its regular season at 9-4-3 and now await a potential postseason berth.