ATTLEBORO — Junior midfielder Billy Badger scored two goals in the first half and collected three assists in the second half to help carry the Attleboro High boys soccer team to a 6-1 rout of New Bedford High on Monday.
The Bombardiers led 3-1 at the half and poured it on through the final 40 minutes of action. Getting assists on Badger’s two goals in the first half were Esvin Morales and Clay Tyler. Alex Vecchioli assisted on Steve Etienne’s other goal for Attleboro before the half.
Badger added second-half assists on goals by Kyle Neuendorf, Vecchioli and Tyler.
The win for Attleboro not only marked a season-high in goals scored, but also was the biggest winning margin over New Bedford during Attleboro head coach Peter Pereira’s sideline stay.
“This is Attleboro’s No. 1 rival and our 60th year playing,” Pereira said. “This was the biggest win I ever had against them. We just had a good game and couldn’t do anything wrong.”
Attleboro (7-2-2) plays Wednesday, hosting Canton.
Oliver Ames 2, King Philip 0
WRENTHAM — The Warriors gave Oliver Ames a penalty kick attempt early in the second half, with Casey Milliken converting to put the Warriors down 1-0. Oliver Ames got a late score while King Philip was pushing in the attacking third, resulting in the final.
King Philip (4-7) hosts Mansfield Wednesday.