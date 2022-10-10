ATTLEBORO — Junior midfielder Billy Badger scored two goals in the first half and collected three assists in the second half to help carry the Attleboro High boys soccer team to a 6-1 rout of New Bedford High on Monday.

The Bombardiers led 3-1 at the half and poured it on through the final 40 minutes of action. Getting assists on Badger’s two goals in the first half were Esvin Morales and Clay Tyler. Alex Vecchioli assisted on Steve Etienne’s other goal for Attleboro before the half.