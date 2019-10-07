FOXBORO — Foxboro High senior Dylan Barreira netted two goals in the opening 16 minutes as the Warriors boys’ soccer team answered the early challenge of North Attleboro High in a big way to earn a 2-1 Hockomock League victory on Sam Berns Community Field Monday.
The Rocketeers jumped out to a 1-0 lead just nine minutes into the match on an indirect kick from James Sales after a tap by Matt Mordini.
Foxboro, however, answered less than a minute later as freshman Cam Barreria won a ball in the air and played it to older brother Dylan, who tucked in a shot just inside the post in the 10th minute.
Six minutes later, senior captain Joe Cusack won a header of his own outside the 18-yard box and flicked it to Dylan Barreira, who split a pair of North defenders and unleashed a left-footed rocket for what proved to be the eventual game-winner.
“We started from behind again, which is not a positive, but they responded well,” Foxboro coach Joe Cusack said. “It was good to get that win.”
It snapped a four-game losing skid for the Warriors (3-5-3) and was the fifth one-goal loss of the season for the Rocketeers (5-5).
In addition to having the clear run of play, Foxboro held a 4-1 edge in shots through the first 40 minutes, and 7-2 overall for the game.
“We answered in the second half with some effort, but the composure, we couldn’t keep the ball, we couldn’t possess the ball,” North Attleboro coach Geoff Burgess said.
The goal by Sales was the only true scoring opportunity the Rocketeers had through the first 50 minutes. Matt Conley played a cross across the goal mouth in the 12th minute and Mordini played a right-to-left cross into the 18-yard box in the 48th minute, but there was not a Rocketeer in position on either.
Sales had the only other shot on goal in the 53 minute with a rip from just atop the 18-yard box that Foxboro goaltender Derek Axon saved going to his left.
“It was a disappointing game,” Burgess said. “Kudos to them (Foxboro), they played well. They played a very physical brand of soccer and we weren’t able to respond.”
The Foxboro backline, highlighted by the play of Gustavo Mendonca on the right side and center backs Tim Behn and Will Morrison, played well defensively, as the Warriors took what the Rocketeers’ usual packed-in defense gave them.
“Key is being patient, let them come out. If they’re not going to pressure, just keep the ball with your center backs, just sit there until they step. Once they step that’s going to create space in the middle of the park and we were able to break them down that way,” said Franchino, noting Ronnie MacLellan, Cam Barreria and Cusack in the midfield.
“So, just have to be patient. And with a lead it’s a lot easier to be patient.”
Foxboro travels to King Philip on Friday while North Attleboro visits Mansfield.
