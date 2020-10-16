NORTH ATTLEBORO — While the North Attleboro High boys’ soccer team came away with three points taken and no goals surrendered in its home-and-away Hockomock League series with Stoughton High, it was the point left on the pitch by the Rocketeers at Beaupre Field that left a sour taste in their mouths.
“We played them Wednesday (a 2-0 win) and we had a pretty easy run of it, but Stoughton’s intensity was way higher today than us and they deserved the result,” North Attleboro coach Geoff Burgess said after the Rocketeers’ scoreless draw with the Black Knights Friday. “We were not intense enough.”
Stoughton, winless and with with just one goal through its first four matches, did not have a true ball possession inside of North Attleboro’s 25-yard line through three quarters.
North Attleboro junior goalie David Floyd met al challenges while the Rocketeers’ central defenders — senior Donovan Carter and Kyle Robinson — refused to surrender space.
Floyd made just one save during the first half, coming on a high bouncer in the 16th minute. Floyd preserved the point for North Attleboro with a strong chest-high save on Stoughton’s lone shot, in the 78th minute, finishing with five saves for the shutout.
Meanwhile, Floyd and North Attleboro were fortunate that a late 3-on-2 Stoughton breakaway resulted in a misfire over the crossbar.
The Black Knights carried the play to North Attleboro during the third quarter, but the Rocketeers didn’t buckle. Jaad Ismail and Robinson took away Stoughton balls played out of corner re-starts in the 55th and 56th minutes. Marco Iskandar broke up another Black Knights’ corner re-start at 58, and Ismail’s shoulder broke down a Stoughton re-start played out of the right side in the 59th minute.
North Attleboro had ample opportunity to take the lead during the first quarter, especially following a Connor Ward steal and through ball on a fast-rushing Matt Conley on the left flank in the eighth minute. But that bid sailed wide right and minutes later Conley went to the sidelines with an ankle injury.
“We were not enthusiastic enough,” Burgess said.
North Attleboro had scant few scoring chances during the second half. North Attleboro’s best opportunity of the match to take the lead came when Eddy Mendoza uncorked a drive off of the left flank in the 74th minute, which was taken down.
“We went through the motions, pretty much, the entire game,” Burgess added. “When we lost Matt (Conley) to an injury, running into the goalie on a breakaway, that hurt us because he seems to be the only one with the confidence to go forward. He makes us way more dangerous.”
Carson Dameron created a steal and a loose ball chance in the sixth minute; Ward had a nice volley of a shot off a re-start in the seventh minute; Dameron created a short side right shot in the 15th minute.In the second quarter, Mendoza had a short-side right shot in the 25th minute and Donovan Carter sent a direct kick in on net in the 29th minute.
“A lot of guys were expecting good things to happen,” Burgess said of North Attleboro expecting the win. “It was kind of lackadaisical, but three points is not bad.”
North Attleboro has a 6 p.m. kickoff Monday in Canton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.