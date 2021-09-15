ATTLEBORO — Technically sound and playing tactically with poise and precision, the Attleboro High boys’ soccer team delivered a pair of second-half goals in a 2-0 victory over arch-rival North Attleboro High Wednesday at Tozier-Cassidy Field.
Sophomore Will Badger scored the go-ahead goal for the Bombardiers early in the second half, chipping the ball into the North goal at 43:35 after a scramble. Fellow sophomore Luke Hagopian had set the play in motion, playing the ball into the penalty box area off of the right side.
In the 53rd minute of the Hockomock League match, sophomore Alex Vecchioli blasted a 22-yard shot from atop the penalty box area and into the far top left corner of the Rocketeer net.
“They did a decent job, we did a good job of building the attack and they play with poise,” AHS coach Peter Pereira said.
The Bombardiers (2-1) were purposeful with their attack and ball possession as sophomore goalie Tyler Rocchio only had to make five loose-ball saves. Sophomore Brady Whitmarsh took over on the goal line for Attleboro in the 74th minute and preserved the shutout.
“We were tired in the second half,” North Attleboro coach Geoff Burgess said. “We tried to maintain a defensive shape and let you have the ball in certain areas, but what my guys did wrong was that they started chasing That’s what Attleboro wants you to do. They wore us down. If we stay disciplined and stick to our system, you can have it (the ball) out near midfield.”
After AHS tallied twice within the first 13 minutes of the second half, the Bombardiers played keep-away soccer from the Rocketeers.
“The defense with three young kids back there, that’s a lot of responsibility,” Pereira said.
Bombardier junior midfielder Esvin Morales is creative and able to break down defenses with his speed and dribbling skills.
“They play smart soccer,” Pereira said.
North Attleboro had few excursions past midfield during the second half and even fewer forays toward the penalty box area, with just two scoring chances. In the 67th minute, senior defender Brody Rosenberg labeled a drive from just inside the midfield stripe that Kanden Burns narrowly missed tapping in at the left post. Then in the 70th minute, Givany Carney uncorked a hard drive from 35 yards out on the right side that Rocchio clutched.
The Rocketeers (0-3) have yet to score a goal, but had chances to take the lead during the first half. Griffin Rodden had a short ball header in the third minute; Pat Etienvre sent a cross to Sam Bush in the fourth minute, the ball scurrying just wide left; Connor Ward initiated a corner kick in the 22nd minute; and Carson Dameron had a dangerous corner from the left side cleared off the goal line by AHS’ junior defender Toby Smith.
The Bombardiers’ back line with Lucas Marques, Cashel Stuger and Smith proved to be compact and concise.
“They’re young, there’s a lot of sophomores out there,” Pereira said of the many club-experienced players on the pitch. “They’re a good group of kids, they like each other.
The Bombardiers are off until a 5 p.m. kickoff Monday at home against Milford while North has a 3:45 p.m. match Friday at home against King Philip.
