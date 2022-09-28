ATTLEBORO — After a slow first half, the Attleboro High boys soccer team found its second gear in the second half to pull away for a 4-0 shutout of Foxboro High on Wednesday.
Both sides were held scoreless into halftime before the Bombardiers broke late, running off four unanswered goals.
Attleboro’s Lucas Marques (from Esvin Morales), Luke Haopian (Steve Etienne), Kyle Neuendorf (Morales) and Clay Tyler (Richard Ferreira) were credited with the goals and the assists in the late push.
Attleboro head coach Peter Pereira said the Warriors played strong in the first half, but once the Bombardiers started passing the ball effectively and the first goal was on the board, he felt that Foxboro started to lose some steam.
“They played great in the first half,” Pereira said. “They were playing good ball. What happened in the second half was my kids started passing the ball around and that it. When we pass, forget it. (Foxboro) worked so hard in the first half they ran out of legs in the second half. Once we got the first (goal), we settled down and played possession, and then it became difficult for them.”
Warriors head coach Dan Ambrosia agreed that his team was in the game until Marques got the Bombardiers going with his goal. Ambrosia praised his side for not giving up and dropping their head.
“Defensively in the first half, our goal is to keep a clean sheet,” Ambrosia said. “What I did like is our defensive organization. That’s something we’ve been working a lot on because we need it. I’m very proud of the boys and their effort put in. Their effort, passion, it’s tough when you haven’t scored all season and go down 1-0. It’s tough to keep focused and tuned in, and I’m proud they don’t pack it up or give up.
Foxboro (0-8) hopes things can shape up soon. Inexperience has hindered the Warriors throughout the season, leading them to dig into a short bench that includes junior varsity players and freshmen.
“We have some skillful, experienced players mainly around the back,” Ambrosia said. “It’s a mix, we have talented and more experienced players, but there’s some other players that fall into the gaps like freshmen or kids I’ve had to pull up from JV. It’s tough.”
Pereira hopes his Bombardiers (6-1-1) can stay healthy and not fall off at the back end of the season like last season.
“If we can stay healthy, we’re going to be OK,” Pereira said. “Last year, we did well, and then COVID hit. In the last six games of the season. my three top players didn’t play and we lost five of six. If we can keep the kids healthy, we’re going to be all right.”
Foxboro returns Friday at Canton while Attleboro will be at Sharon, one of the top teams in the Hockomock League’s Kelley Rex Division,