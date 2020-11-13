ATTLEBORO — Neither the rain, the cold, nor the slick turf at Tozier-Cassidy Field were able to deny the Attleboro High boys’ soccer team of being in attack mode for 80 minutes of the Leach and Garner Cup match Friday.
And neither were the Rocketeers of North Attleboro High.
The Bombardiers overcame an early deficit on the strength of goals by senior Ben Fasoldt and junior Emilio Ticas to deliver a 2-1 victory over the Rocketeers.
At the other end of the pitch, senior Cody Abreau blanked the Rocketeers through the final 26 minutes of the first half, while senior Zack Brown shut out the Big Red in the second half, preserving the margin of victory.
Bombardier senior midfielder Jackson Singer, the AHS Leach and Garner Cup MVP, threaded a through ball to Fasoldt, who burst past a Rocketeer defender for a breakaway bid, labeling the tying tally for the lower right corner of the Rocketeer net in the ninth minute of the match — merely 20 seconds after North had taken the lead.
“We had ball control, we had to possess and make them run a bit,” Attleboro coach Peter Pereira said of the Bombardiers venturing forward and forcing North on its heels.
The Bombardiers (2-5-6) concluded the season on a five-match unbeaten (2-0-3) string, allowing only two goals along the way.
North Attleboro (3-6-3) had taken the lead in the eighth minute of the match when senior Eddy Mendoza delivered a one-touch right-footed shot to finish off a ball out of the right corner by Rocketeer Leach and Garner Cup MVP Matt Conley.
“We couldn’t control the ball, it was like a ping-pong ball bouncing all over the place,” North Attleboro coach Geoff Burgess said of the Rocketeers being unable to build a steady attack.
“Not that we’ve been very good at that all year long, but we were really poor with possessions — we couldn’t connect one or two passes,” Burgess added. “No wonder we couldn’t get it (the ball) all the way down to the other end (of the field), the final third, we could never connect passes.
“We had the best start possible (scoring within the first 10 minutes), we’ve been working on that kind of counter attack — it worked to perfection,” said Burgess. “Maybe the rain, the slick field made a difference, why we couldn’t control it — but it didn’t seem to affect them.”
Senior man-of-all-positions Joey Soucy set up the Bombardiers’ go-ahead goal with a feed out of the deep right corner.
Ticas scored what proved to be the match-winner three minutes into the fourth quarter with a blast to the top right corner of the North net behind Carter Boudreau, who had come on at the outset of the second half.
The Bombardiers hit no less than three crossbars during the match — Hugo Henriquez in the 13th minute, Esvin Morales in the third quarter and another bid two minutes into the fourth quarter.
North’s senior captain and central defender Justin Silva was effective in denying the Bombardiers a half-dozen other scoring chances inside the penalty box area. He broke up a partial breakaway by Soucy just three minutes into the match, in addition to a point-blank chance by Alex Vecchioli late in the third quarter.
His direct kick off of the right flank was on target for the potential tying goal in the 67th minute.
“Our midfield (Singer and Henriquez) did a great job of controlling,” Pereira said. “We have gotten better every game, we’ve found the right guys in the right spots.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.