NORTH ATTLEBORO — Senior Carter Boudreau will never forget his first start in goal for the North Attleboro High boys’ soccer team.
Boudreau made a point-blank save two minutes into the Hockomock League match with Sharon High Friday night at Beaupre Field to deny the Eagles, followed by a half-dozen saves to preserve a 1-0 lead, and then came away with seven second-half saves in a 1-1 deadlock for the Rocketeers.
“It was Senior Night and he’s a good goalie,” North Attleboro coach Geoff Burgess said of Boudreau, who is on the junior varsity and served as the reserve to starter David Floyd during the season.
Boudreau made four first quarter saves, three more in the third quarter and then took away a potential winning goal for Sharon by coming off of the goal line to deny a breakaway bid in the 77th minute.
“When he’s battling it out, David just has kind of beaten him out,” Burgess said. “He played well. He made some big saves.”
The Rocketeers (2-5-3) gained the lead in the 12th minute when senior Matt Conley finished off a nifty through ball from Eddy Mendoza with a drive to the lower right side of the Sharon net.
The Eagles (2-4-4), who battled North Attleboro to a 1-1 standoff Wednesday, gained the equalizer on a 35-yard blast to the top left corner of the North net five minutes into the second half.
North had ample opportunity to break the second-half deadlock. Jackson Magas unleashed a pair of dangerous crosses in the 48th minute; Justin Silva delivered a re-start into the penalty box area at 58 and then set up freshman Carson Dameron for a drive off of the crossbar at 59 minutes.
In the fourth quarter, North junior Brody Rosenberg and Silva combined on a dangerous re-start out of the left corner at 61 minutes; Mendoza delivered a low ball drive on goal at 67; and Dameron ripped a drive just wide right of the Eagles’ cage at 77 minutes.
In the meantime, Silva, a senior, came up with nearly a dozen important clears in the center of the North defense during the second half. Carter boomed the ball upfield and Boudreau was steady on the goal line.
North nearly doubled its lead twice during the second quarter. An exchange from Mendoza to Dameron to Rosenberg resulted in a blast denied by the Sharon goalkeeper at 32. In the final minute of the first half, Connor Ward unleashed a drive off of a Carter re-start that sailed wide.
“All season long we’ve had trouble scoring goals, the last third has been a challenge for us,” Burgess said. “We either don’t find the right pass or lose our composure or don’t make the right touch, don’t make the right choice. Anytime we got near the goal, we got jumpy.”
