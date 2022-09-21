FOXBORO — The King Philip Regional High boys soccer team pulled out a 1-0 win over Foxboro High on Wednesday, with the lone goal of the match coming off the foot of junior Will Bowen in the 76th minute.

A through ball from Matt Crago found Bowen for the late go-ahead score after King Philip had seven corner kicks in the first half alone, and then kept the pressure on Foxboro in the second half.