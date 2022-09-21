FOXBORO — The King Philip Regional High boys soccer team pulled out a 1-0 win over Foxboro High on Wednesday, with the lone goal of the match coming off the foot of junior Will Bowen in the 76th minute.
A through ball from Matt Crago found Bowen for the late go-ahead score after King Philip had seven corner kicks in the first half alone, and then kept the pressure on Foxboro in the second half.
“We had quite a few chances,” King Philip head coach Mike O’Neill said. “Their goalie played a terrific game. We had two one-on-ones with the goalie, both of which were stopped. We were in behind several times but couldn’t seem to finish. We added a player up front and subtracted from the back, that gave us a front four and helped us pin some defenders. Crago had a beautiful diagonal to Bowen and he finished it.”
The win is the first since the season opener for King Philip (2-3) snapping a three-game skid heading into Friday’s match at Milford.
“It’s going to be a tough day on Friday. Hopefully we can come out with a win,” O’Neill said. “That’ll be the third away game in a row, and then we come back home. Starting Friday we’ll continue to put some results together.”
Foxboro plays Friday at Stoughton.
Oliver Ames 2, Attleboro 0
EASTON — Goals from Oliver Ames’ Andrew Martins and Ryan Linhares sank Attleboro in a loss.
The loss dropped Attleboro to 3-1-1. The Bombardiers play on Friday at Taunton.
North Attleboro 2, Stoughton 1
STOUGHTON — North got two goals in the second half to push past Stoughton, getting a goal from Kaden Burns on a Carson Dameron assist to take the lead.
The second score of the game came from a long, floating free kick from Brody Carter that was headed by Dameron to Zach Smahi. Smahi netted the ball in the 62nd minute, which provided to be the difference in the win. Stoughton scored to cut the difference down to one with eight minutes to go.
North Attleboro (3-1-1) plays on Friday, hosting Franklin.
Bishop Feehan 0, Bishop Stang 0
ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan and Bishop Stang worked to a scoreless draw.
Both sides had opportunities but neither were able to break the game open.
Bishop Feehan (3-1-2) plays at home against Bridgewater Raynham on Saturday.