ATTLEBORO -- Senior goalkeeper James Breckner preserved a victory and the unbeaten streak of the Bishop Feehan High boys' soccer team.
Breckner turned back three potential go-ahead goals by St. Mary's of Lynn during the second quarter, then defended a one-goal lead for 24 minutes of the second half as the 8-0 Shamrocks secured a 2-0 victory Monday in a Catholic Central League match at McGrath Stadium.
Junior Craig Scharland scored the match-winner for the Shamrocks, ending a 55-minute scoreless stalemate in the third quarter. Sophomore John Mignacca then banged in a rebound in the 79th minute of the match for the final margin.
"The more that I watch him, the more technically sound I find him to be," Pariseau said of Breckner, who accounted for a dozen saves, nine during the first half. "He made some phenomenal saves."
In the second quarter, Breckner came of of his goal line in the 26th minute to thwart a St. Mary's direct kick. In the 33rd minute, Breckner dove to his top right corner to knock away an indirect kick. And in the 39th minute, Breckner made a point blank save on a high drive.
It didn't end there, Breckner denied a St. Mary's breakaway bid eight minutes into the fourth quarter with the Shamrocks still clinging to a one-goal lead after taking away a through ball chance in the 57th minute.
In addition, John Pearl cleared a loose ball off the crease after Breckner's save in the 68th minute and Spencer Guiliano foiled a St. Mary's breakaway bid 10 minutes into the second half.
Through 640 minutes of action thus far, the Shamrocks have allowed just five goals.
"St. Mary's attack with numbers, so they get possession of the ball and bring the numbers at us," Pariseau said. "Our two center backs (Ryan Rebello and Pearl) did a great job dropping in when and where they were supposed."
Scharland scored the match-winner for the Shamrocks after junior midfielder Joey Scott kept the ball alive on the right side and funneled it forward into the goalmouth area where Scharland had a tap in chance.
Mignacca's goal was the result of a rebound chance, finishing off a drive by Tate Demond.
The Shamrocks had ample opportunity to own a lead by intermission or have more entering the final 20 minutes. Ryan Enright scorched a direct kick off of the crossbar 10 minutes into the match. A steal by Zach Stephenson resulted in a shot off the right side in the ninth minute and Enright had the ensuing rebound chance denied. In the 20th minute, Nolan Duffy labeled a loose ball chance just wide.
A Scott move out of the right side and pass to Stephenson three minutes into the second half just missed its mark. Another Scott pass, to Scharland in the 48th minute resulted in another goalmouth chance.
"We created a lot of chances offensively, we were getting two or three shots at a time, some at point blank range," Pariseau said, citing the work of Scott, whose effectiveness at winning loose balls led to the Shamrocks having better ball possession and control of the pace of play through the second half.
The Shamrocks visit Cardinal Spellman Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.