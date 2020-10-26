WRENTHAM -- Senior Cole Breen converted both of his scoring chances in guiding the King Philip Regional High boys' soccer team to a 2-1 decision over Attleboro High in their Hockomock League match at Macktaz Field.
"He has that striker's mentality," KP coach Mike O'Neill said of Breen, who put the Warriors ahead in the 17th minute and regained the lead in the 75th minute.
Breen opened the scoring for KP (3-3-1) when he smacked a rebound of an Evan McEvoy drive off of the crossbar. He scored the match-winner with five minutes left to play out of a scramble in the penalty box area after Ajae Olsen played him the ball on a cross.
"That was our best game of the season, but we made a couple of mistakes," Attleboro coach Peter Pereira said of the Bombardier defense being unable to clear the loose balls in front of goalie Cody Abreu (eight saves).
Esvin Morales had knotted the match for the Bombardiers (0-4-1) with a goal in the 66th minute on a direct kick from outside the box for Attleboro's second goal of the season.
Aidan Lindmark totaled six saves in goal for KP. The work of defender Henry Marini and midfielder Tadhg Keller prevented Attleboro High playmaker Joey Soucy from creating more dangerous scoring chances.
The Bombardiers host KP at Tozier-Cassidy Field Wednesday.
Foxboro 1, North Attleboro 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Junior Matt Angelini scored the lone goal of the Hockomock League match in the first quarter and junior goalkeeper Derek Axon preserved the win with the shutout as Foxboro staved off the Rocketeers.
Angelini put Foxboro in front midway through the first quarter, finishing off a loose ball scramble after freshman Nathan Flaherty pushed the ball into the goalmouth area.
With senior midfielder Max Beigel playing a key role in Foxboro's possession game, the Rocketeers (1-5-1) were limited to five shots as Axon posted his second shutout of the season.
Foxboro (3-2-2) hosts North Attleboro Wednesday.
Mansfield 2, Franklin 0
MANSFIELD --
Eric Sullivan and Jack Lasbury-Casey combined talents in goal to post the sixth shutout of the season for the Mansfield High Hornets in a Hockomock League victory over Franklin.
Sullivan tended goal during the first half and Lasbury-Casey took over in the second half, each making two true testing saves on hard shots by the Panthers. The duo preserved Mansfield's one-goal lead for better than 70 minutes.
Mansfield (5-1-1) stifled the Panthers as Evan Eames twice took away Franklin scoring chances on breakaways.
Tom Lanzillo scored the go-ahead goal for Mansfield in the third minute of the second quarter on a 25-yard drive on an indirect kick with Ethan Scholes assisting.
Matt Hyland created a two-goal lead for the Hornets in the 76th minute, again off of an indirect kick. Dan Rowe played the ball in and Colin True put the ball to Hyland. Mansfield visits Franklin Wednesday.
