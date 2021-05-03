REHOBOTH — Senior midfielder Hunter Brierly deflected a Marshall Morgado free kick off his back and into the net in the second overtime period for the lone goal of Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High’s 1-0 win over Case High in their South Coast Conference Tournament boys’ soccer semifinal Monday at Bliss Field.
The Falcons, who remained unbeaten at 10-0-1, will host Greater New Bedford Voke for the SCC crown on Thursday.
Brierly’s goal in the 88th minute of play capped a scintillating match in which the top-seeded Falcons had to hold off a ferocious Case attack in the first half before making adjustments during halftime and turning the tables on the Cardinals the rest of the way.
“It was like a tale of two halves,” D-R coach Mike Morgado said. “Case was all over us in the first half. We hadn’t faced that kind of pressure all year. They put a lot of pressure on our back line and we were forcing the ball. We kept trying to play through them, but they made the plays.
“We made some changes in the second half,” Morgado added. “We skipped some players and started moving the ball.”
D-R had three solid scoring chances in the second half, including a pair by Reece Cordeiro, and another one-on-one opportunity by Matt Duarte, but was denied by Case’s goalkeeper.
Falcons’ goaltender Cole Tavares turned back Case in the first half and rode his defense in the second half for the shutout as D-R center backs Bryce Downs and Thomas Zibride turned in solid games.
