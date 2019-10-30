WRENTHAM — “Play until the final whistle” is the mantra of soccer coaches everywhere, looking for a loose ball or an opportunity to score. Such was the case at Macktaz Field Wednesday as the King Philip Regional High boys’ soccer team rallied from a one-goal halftime deficit to knot Bishop Feehan 1-1 in a clash of two MIAA Tournament-bound teams.
KP senior Brian McCarthy delivered the tying tally for the Warriors with 15 seconds left in the match, scoring out of a loose-ball scenario after a Cam Lawrence direct kick. Lawrence chipped the ball over the Shamrock wall from 22 yards out and McCarthy found a toe on the squirming sphere.
Bishop Feehan, which suffered a 1-0 loss at home to KP earlier in the season, took the lead in the first half on a goal by Zach Stephenson, with Justin Clark assisting. The Shamrocks received some strong play out of its midfield cast of Matt Rogers and Joe Scott in neutralizing KP during the first half.
The Warriors (8-4-6) totaled 13 shots, while the Shamrocks (11-4-3) had 11.
New Bedford 2, Attleboro 1
NEW BEDFORD — For 70 minutes, the Bombardiers were on the attack while junior goalkeeper Zack Brown was at his best in protecting the goal line. The Bombardiers were playing tough on offense, while Joe Soucy, Josh Smith and Nathan LaPlume patrolled the AHS side of the field with gusto.
However, the Whalers tallied twice in the final seven minutes of the non-league match to upend Attleboro’s upset bid in the Bombardiers’ season finale.
Senior Patrick Raczkowski scored the lone AHS goal in the 30th minute, finishing off a ball placed into the goal-mouth area by his twin brother, Kevin Raczkowski.
The Bombardiers (6-9-3) hit two posts and had a wide-open look misfire in bids to extend the lead. Brown finished with 12 saves in goal.
“In the first half, we outplayed them,” AHS coach Peter Pereira said. The Whalers then pressed the issue in facing a one-goal deficit in the second half, finishing with a 16-9 advantage in shots. “They pushed people up.”
Dighton-Rehoboth 0, Old Rochester 0
MATTAPOISETT — Needing two points in order to advance into the MIAA Tournament, the Falcons fell one point shy of their goal in having to settle for a scoreless stalemate in the South Coast Conference match.
The Falcons (6-7-4) had beaten the Bulldogs 3-0 earlier in the season.
The Falcons created seven shots in the driving rain, “Three of which were good looks,” D-R coach Steve Kulpa said, “but we just did not finish.” Mason Kulpa totaled nine saves in goal for the Falcons.
