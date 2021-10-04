NORTH ATTLEBORO — The best soccer has yet to be played by the North Attleboro High boys’ soccer team.
Junior Givany Carney scored in the 69th minute and senior David Floyd’s posted the “clean sheet” in goal as the Rocketeers held on for a 1-0 victory over Taunton High Monday in a Hockomock League match at Beaupre Field.
North Attleboro (3-4-2) has taken points out of five of its past seven matches (three wins, two ties) as it posted its second straight win.
Carney broke up the scoreless duel on a header of a shot off of a cross from Griffin Rodden. The Rocketeers had five corner kicks and a pair of true scoring chances just before taking the lead.
Floyd totaled seven saves in goal for North for his third shutout, including an acrobatic stop of a Tiger drive in the final minute of the match to preserve the win, redirecting a shot off of the crossbar and then catching the ball while prone on the ground.
North Attleboro hosts Oliver Ames Wednesday.
Oliver Ames 6, King Philip 0
EASTON — Val Muscato Stadium appeared to be on a tilt toward the King Philip goal as the Tigers scored five first half goals en route to the Hockomock League victory. The Warriors (3-6) had three true scoring chances, but could not hold off OA. KP meets Franklin Wednesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 4, Greater New Bedford Voke 1
NEW BEDFORD — Senior Kevin Smith tallied twice as the unbeaten (9-0) Falcons of D-R ran past the Bears in winning the South Coast Conference match.
Smith scored the third and fourth goals for the Falcons.
Smith set up Marc Thaler for D-R’s go-ahead goal during the first half, while Reece Cordeiro scored what proved to be the match-winning goal for the Falcons on a penalty kick after being taken down inside the box.
The Falcons host Somerset Berkley Wednesday.
Milford 2, Foxboro 1
FOXBORO — The Scarlet Hawks converted two penalty kicks, one in each half to stun the Warriors in the Hockomock League match.
Matt Angelini tallied in the second half for Foxboro (5-5-1), which next has a 5 p.m. match Wednesday at Canton.
