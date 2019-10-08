CARVER — Senior captain Ryan Hart converted on a penalty kick in the 56th minute to cut the deficit to one goal for the Bishop Feehan High boys’ soccer, but the Shamrocks couldn’t capitalize after that in a 2-1 road loss to Carver High Tuesday.
The Shamrocks had their eight-match win streak snapped as the Crusaders took a 1-0 lead at halftime and scored again in the 45th minute.
The Shamrocks struck the crossbar once, dinged the post twice and had what would’ve been the tying goal called back. Carver held a 6-5 edge in shots on goal as James Breckner made four saves on the back line.
The Shamrocks (8-2-1) host Bishop Stang on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.