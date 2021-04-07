SWANSEA — The Seekonk High boys’ soccer team totally dominated the first half of its South Coast Conference match at Case High Wednesday, but suffered a 3-1 loss to the Cardinals.
Case tied the match at 1-1 in the 37th minute and then scored the match-winner, the first of two second-half goals, in the 42nd minute on a penalty kick.
Jack Santos put Seekonk (1-3) in front in the 13th minute with Alejandro Tabares assisting.
The Warriors play their third match of the week Thursday at Somerset Berkley.
