DARTMOUTH — Bishop Feehan High senior Aidan Corrigan delivered the match-winning goal in the 39th minute of the Eastern Athletic Conference contest, the Shamrocks boarding the bus home with a 3-0 victory over Bishop Stang.
Ryan Hart created a two-goal margin for the Shamrocks in the 43rd minute, while Ryan Enright netted the third Bishop Feehan goal at 66.
Thomas Potenza protected the Shamrock net for the shutout, having to make just one save as Bishop Feehan owned the better run of play, totaling 12 shots. Bishop Feehan (2-1-1) next will host Dighton-Rehoboth in a non-league match Saturday at 11 a.m. at McGrath Stadium.
Seekonk 1, Apponequet 1
LAKEVILLE — The Seekonk High Warriors battled unbeaten Apponequet on even terms throughout the 80 minutes of the South Coast Conference match. The Lakers took the lead in the 26th minute, but Seekonk gained the equalizer in the second half when Jake Sylvestre converted a penalty kick in the 43rd minute.
Collin Tenreiro tended goal for the Warriors, while senior central defender Kevin Moszkowicz took away several Laker bids during the second half. Seekonk next has a non-league match at Bishop Stang Saturday with a noontime kickoff.
Dighton-Rehoboth 2, Fairhaven 2
FAIRHAVEN — The Blue Devils of Fairhaven tallied the tying goal with 30 seconds left in the South Coast Conference match out of a loose ball situation. Fairhaven had taken a 1-0 lead by intermission.
D-R (1-3-1) tied the match in the 55th minute on a drive by Matt Duarte off of the Fairhaven goalkeeper. Then at 65, the Falcons seized the lead on a goal from Marshall Morgado on a deflection. The Falcons next have an 11 a.m. non-league match at Bishop Feehan Saturday.
Blue Hills Reg. 3, Tri-County 2
FRANKLIN — No sooner did Thomas Conway score his first goal of the season to knot the Mayflower League match at 2-2 in the 72nd minute, Blue Hills Regional responded with the go-ahead goal a minute later. The Cougars (1-4) took the lead early in the first half on a direct kick by Kyle Girouard. Tri-County next visits Southeastern Regional Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.