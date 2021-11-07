REHOBOTH — The once-beaten, South Coast Conference champion Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys’ soccer team lived for another day in the MIAA Division 3 Tournament.
The No. 4 seed Falcons held off upset-minded Boston Latin 1-0 Saturday on the strength of senior striker Kevin Smith’s goal in the 72nd minute of play.
Smith ended a series of near misses through 70-plus minutes by out-running a trio of players for a loose ball and depositing a low drive into the back of the Dragons’ net.
“They (Boston Latin) are a good group, they’re really strong in the midfield,” D-R coach Mike Morgado said of the Falcons being unable to better generate an attack. “We got into some areas where we found space, but their backline was tough.”
No. 36 seed Boston Latin (11-3-5) met the challenge of the Falcons’ “Bermuda Triangle” of an offense with Reece Cordeiro, Marc Thaler and Smith due to Dragon central defender Austin Trujillo on the back line.
Falcon sophomore goalkeeper Liam O’Neil (six saves) recorded the shutout. He covered several loose balls during the first half, did not face a corner kick in the second half and took down a potentially dangerous free kick by Trujillo in the 77th minute.
The Falcons (16-1) host No. 13 seed Tri-Valley League member Medfield in a 2 p.m. kickoff Wednesday.
The Falcons had four second-half corner kicks — by Cordeiro in the 55th, 57th and 59th minutes with all out of the right corner, and another by Thaler off the right side in the 61 st minute.
Smith unleashed a low ball drive for the potential go-ahead goal in the first minute of the second half and a strong shot off the right side in the 58th minute; Nate Wheeler uncorked a strong direct kick off the left flank in the 42nd minute; Cordeiro blasted a shot just over the crossbar at 59 minutes; and Tom Zibrida unleashed a long ball drive in the 63rd minute.
Boston Latin, playing its first match of the season on grass, had difficulty maintaining possession through midfield and building an attack. The Dragons also neutralized the Falcons offense by flooding the penalty box area with six defenders.
“They knocked the ball around too, they moved the ball around, they worked hard,” Morgado said. “It’s nice to have possession. We can score and they can’t.
“That’s a key, but in the final third (of the field) we needed to do a little better. That’s (home field advantage) a part of it, playing on the grass. I’s what we’re used to.”
Dover-Sherborn 2, Foxboro 1
FOXBORO — The Raiders punched in a goal on a counterattack in the 77th minute of the MIAA Division 3 match at Sam Berns Field Sunday for the victory.
“We played well enough to win, we had our opportunities,” Foxboro coach Dan Ambrosia said of the No. 16 seed Warriors (9-9-1) winning their share of 50-50 balls and challenges.
Foxboro gained the lead in the seventh minute when sophomore Ryan Flaherty scored out of a loose ball scramble, but the No. 17 seed Raiders (9-4-2) gained the equalizer just before halftime.
Foxboro senior goalkeeper Derek Axon totaled 11 saves and was well supported on the backline by senior Zach Raymond and junior Marco Pacini.
Needham 2, Attleboro 0
NEEDHAM — Sophomore goalkeeper Tyler Rocchio and junior defender Toby Smith were keys for the Bombardier turf in the first half of the Division 1 match, keeping unbeaten (15-0-4) No. 2 seed Needham off of the scoreboard Saturday.
Attleboro was unable to force the issue often enough in the attacking end of the field while Needham took the lead in the 63rd minute on a deflection after a direct kick and added a second in the 78th minute to win the first-round match.
“Tyler (Rocchio, 15 saves) had his work cut out for him,” Attleboro coach Peter Pereira said. “Needham plays pretty soccer and they have manpower.
“We ran hard, we played hard, the boys worked their butts off,” Pereira said, also citing the Russo brothers, Thomas and Chris, for their play.
The Bombardiers were limited to five corner kicks.
Ludlow 2, Bishop Feehan 0
LUDLOW — No. 10 seed Ludlow neutralized the Shamrocks’ attack limiting Bishop Feehan to three shots and a pair of corner kicks in the Division 1 match Saturday.
Ludlow scored the go-ahead goal in the third minute off of a corner kick and added a second goal in the 36th minute.
“They’re a good team, they play with a lot of pace,” Bishop Feehan coach Mike Pariseau said.
Ludlow was able to break down No. 23 seed Bishop Feehan (10-4-5) through the midfield.
“Ludlow was very good, they’re talented with the ball at their feet, they got into their attack quickly,” Pariseau added. Shamrock goalie James Breckner made eight saves and kept the match close for the CCL Cup runners-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.