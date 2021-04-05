REHOBOTH — Flashing speed on the flanks and playmaking skills through the middle of the field, the unbeaten Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys’ soccer team stretched its streak to four matches Monday with a 3-1 victory over Greater New Bedford Voke in a South Coast Conference match.
Junior midfielder Marshall Morgado and senior striker Cam LeBlanc scored within a minute of each other over the final three minutes of the first half, while junior right wing Matt Duarte delivered goal No. 3 for the Falcons three minutes into the second half.
D-R goalkeeper Cole Tavares totaled 12 saves while battling a blustery wind and innumerable uncontrollable bounces of the ball, but was denied a fourth straight shutout when the Bears scored in the 74th minute.
“We’ve been working the ball well,” D-R coach Mike Morgado said. “We still can get better. We’re still looking for than clean sheet (shutout), but I like the way that we’re creating chances.”
Morgado put D-R into the lead in the 38th minute after a COVID-19-dictated head-ball infraction. Awarded a direct kick atop the penalty box area, LeBlanc played a one-touch of the ball to Morgado who found the right side of the Bears’ net.
In the 40th minute, LeBlanc labeled a drive from atop the penalty box area to the right corner of the Bears’ net for what proved to be the match-winner.
“We do have some speed and we have some kids who are good with the ball at their feet,” Morgado, said of D-R being able to build an attack.
Duarte made it a three-goal lead in the 43rd minute, relying on his fast feet to beat a Bears’ defender on a breakaway bid, labeling the ball to the net from the left side.
Tavares preserved the scoreless stalemate with a pair of Bears’ loose ball chances, then stopped a partial breakaway at 16 minutes and a direct kick at 26.
Tavares also foiled the Bears on another pair of crazy-hop bounces inside of the penalty box within the first five minutes of the second half, while tipping a drive off of the crossbar at 48.
The Falcons had ample opportunities to get on the scoreboard during the first wind-aided 30 minutes. LeBlanc had a run on the left side in the 10th minute and shot, but his rebound opportunity was offside. Reece Cordeiro had a goalmouth deflection denied in the 14th minute, while Duarte played in a pair of long balls in the 16th and 22nd minutes.
D-R’s central defenders kept the Bears wide of the penalty box area, while Jameson Hughes took away a Bears’ breakaway bid in the 62nd minute.
The Falcons return to action Thursday at Fairhaven.
Seekonk 3, Bourne 0
SEEKONK --
SEEKONK — Senior Jake Silvestre set up a pair of first half goals for the Warriors in the South Coast Conference match. Jack Santos scored the go-ahead and match-winning goal for Seekonk in the 15th minute, while Jeff Michaud finished off a Silvestre feed in the 35th minute.
Matt El-Jazzar netted tje third Seekonk goal in the second half, with Alejandro Tabares assisting. Seekonk plays Wednesday at Case.
GIRLS
Seekonk 8, Bourne 2
BOURNE — Freshman Madison Eddy scored a trio of first half goals in powering the Warriors to a 7-2 halftime lead and to the South Coast Conference victory.
Eddy scored goals in the fifth, 10th and 25th minutes for the Warriors (2-2). Morgan Sylvestre added two goals for Seekonk, whiule Emily Cjin, Lauren Couitt and Kailee Peterson each had one goal. The Warriors host Somerset Berkely Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
