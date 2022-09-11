FALL RIVER — The Dighton-Rehoboth boys soccer team was unable to get on the board against Durfee High, falling 2-0 on Saturday.
The first goal from Durfee came on a cross to the box and the second came from a shot 25 yards out, which was misplayed by the goalkeeper. A push for a goal in the second half came up just short, evening the Falcons’ record to 1-1 on the season.
“We just didn’t have it (Saturday),” Dighton-Rehoboth head coach Mike Morgado said. “We just couldn’t get it together. We did make a push late in the second half, but couldn’t find the back of the net.”
Dighton-Rehoboth plays again on Monday at Old Rochester Regional.
Bishop Feehan 7, Bridgewater-Raynham 0
Seven goals from visiting Bishop Feehan earned them a win with plenty of cushion on Saturday over Bridgewater-Raynham.
Jon Mignacca netted three goals, completing a hat trick. Zach Caisse, Theo Stamatel, Mason Kennedy and Charlie Jones each scored once.
Recording assists on the Shamrock goals were Mignacca, Caisse, Jones, Jimmy Fasy and Ben Foster.
Feehan moves to 1-1 on the season, and will host Bishop Fenwick on Monday.
North Attleboro 1, Canton 1
North Attleboro and host Canton worked to a tie on Saturday night.
A header goal from Kaden Burns, with an assist on a cross from Bryce Newth, put the Rocketeers ahead 1-0 in the second half.
The lead was equalized with about a minute to go in the game, with Canton’s Jake McCabe scoring following a hand ball by North inside the box.
The Rocketeers (0-0-1) play again on Tuesday, visiting Taunton.