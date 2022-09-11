FALL RIVER — The Dighton-Rehoboth boys soccer team was unable to get on the board against Durfee High, falling 2-0 on Saturday.

The first goal from Durfee came on a cross to the box and the second came from a shot 25 yards out, which was misplayed by the goalkeeper. A push for a goal in the second half came up just short, evening the Falcons’ record to 1-1 on the season.