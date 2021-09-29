REHOBOTH — The unbeaten, defending South Coast Conference champion Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys’ soccer team has the chemistry and creativity to create goals at any time and anywhere from the attacking duo of senior strikers Reese Cordeiro and Kevin Smith.
Smith scored three goals, while Cordeiro accounted for five points with two goals and three assists on the Falcons’ pitch against Apponequet High in a 7-2 victory over the Lakers Wednesday.
The winless Lakers twice created much concern for D-R, cutting the deficit to 2-1 on a long ball from the left flank in the 22nd minute of the first half on a defensive miscue and then shaving the gap to 3-2 in the 40th minute on a long ball played into the penalty box area from the right side.
‘”Apponequet was hanging in there,” D-R coach Mike Morgado said. “They packed in the middle of the field and we had to regroup a little bit.”
Smith made it a 4-2 lead for the Falcons with his second goal of the match early in the second half in the 46th minute, heading in a cross from the right flank by Cordeiro.
Smith built the margin to three goals midway through the second half, in the 60th minute with another header off of another perfectly placed entry ball from the right side by Cordeiro.
Smith had given D-R the lead just four minutes into the match, lacing a loose ball with his right foot into the back of the Laker net. The extraordinary wizardry of Cordeiro with his speedy dash down the right side, his strength in battling a pair of Laker defenders along the right end line and then his touch-pass into the goal mouth area set up the score.
Cordeiro continued to create havoc, scoring twice within a 13-minute span midway through the first half. He gave D-R a two-goal lead in the 17th minute with another spectacular effort, beating a pair of Laker defenders for possession of the ball to create a chance off the far right side, labeling the ball to the far left corner of the Apponequet net.
In the 30th minute, Cordeiro regained a two-goal lead for the Falcons, taking a well-placed through ball from Thaler.
“We had to be patient on the ball, we were trying to push things too much,” Morgado said. “We were over-working, over-passing, we needed to relax.”
Falcon goalkeeper Liam O’Neil totaled five saves in each half, while the Lakers were held without a corner kick in the match.
Sophomore striker Kristof Trond scored the Falcons’ sixth goal at 65 minutes from Colin Foster) with a drive atop the penalty box area and the seventh goal at 70 minutes.
The Falcons remain at home for a non-league match with Durfee Friday.
