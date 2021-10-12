WRENTHAM — Sophomore Carson Dameron kept pressing and pressuring the defense of the King Philip Regional High boys’ soccer team late in the Hockomock League match at Macktaz Field Tuesday, hoping to create a steal, looking for an opportunity to score a goal.
The North Attleboro High Rocketeer did just that, scoring out of a loose-ball chance in the 69th minute, Dameron’s tally being the lone goal of the match as the Big Red took home a 1-0 victory.
“Carson did a lot of work on his own to get that ball, pressing and getting a steal and a breakaway chance,” North coach Geoff Burgess noted. “We played very well as a team in every area.”
North goalie David Floyd had to make four saves for the shutout, two of which were testing diving saves to his left. Otherwise, North senior central defender Brady Rosenberg and freshman midfielder Patrick Etienvre influenced ball possession and transition for the Rocketeers.
North kept KP without a corner kick and without any true scoring chances (on seven shots) over the 80 minutes.
North junior Givany Carney nearly gave the Rocketeers the lead three times before Dameron’s goal, with a header, a breakaway bid and a shot off the post, with KP goalie Connor O’Reilly (nine saves) presenting the Warriors with a chance for the win.
North (4-5-2) next hosts Sharon Friday, while KP (3-8) entertains Milford Thursday evening at 6.
Oliver Ames 1, Mansfield 0
MANSFIELD — Senior goalie Jack Lasbury-Casey and the Hornets’ back line, with Dylan Buchanan and Mike Caridi, kept the Tigers off of the Alumni Field scoreboard for better than 60 minutes in the Hockomock League match.
Lasbury-Casey denied the Tigers of a potential go-ahead goal on a penalty shot. OA converted one Mansfield defensive miscue into the go-ahead goal in the 68th minute. Mansfield (6-2-3) next hosts Milford Friday at 6:15 p.m.
Canton 2, Attleboro 1
ATTLEBORO — The Bulldogs kept the Bombardiers off of the Tozier-Cassidy Field scoreboard for better than 70 minutes in winning the Hockomock League match. Canton took the lead in the first half and added another goal in the 70th minute.
Liam Bischoff narrowed the Bulldog lead to 2-1 in the 72nd minute, with Thomas Russo assisting. Then AHS midfielder Esvin Morales labeled a direct kick off of the crossbar, in addition to his rebound shot. The Bombardiers (6-3-3) are off until an Oct. 18 match with Milford.
Durfee 3, Seekonk 2
FALL RIVER — The Hilltoppers scored three unanswered goals and held off a ferocious comeback by Seekonk over the final 10 minutes of the non-league match. Collin Peterson factored into both Warrior goals, scoring the go-ahead goal early in the second half, in the 47th minute on a through ball from Sebastian Rebelo.
A Peterson corner kick resulted in Jeff Michaud scoring Seekonk’s second goal, in the 72nd minute. Guiliano Cozzo totaled 10 saves in goal for Seekonk (6-6-1), which resumes SCC action Wednesday at home against Wareham.
Norton 2, Norwood 0
NORTON — Leonardo Lopes scored two goals as the Lancers reversed recent course with a Tri-Valley League victory over the Mustangs. Lopes gave Norton the lead in the 30th minute, with Gavin Sousa assisting.
Lopes tallied again in the 60th minute. The Lancers generated 14 shots and had five corner kicks in the match, while goalie Luke Ferreira totaled three saves for the shutout. Norton (3-10) next hosts Millis Thursday.
Bristol-Plymouth 4, Tri-County 2
FRANKLIN — The Cougars faced a two-goal deficit at halftime and a four-goal deficit before getting on the scoreboard in the Mayflower League match. Senior captain Cormac Choiniere and Angelo DeCaires scored goals for the Cougars (1-9-1). Nathan Howard and Jessop Trella shared the goaltending duties for Tri-County, which visits Bristol-Plymouth Thursday.
