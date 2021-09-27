ATTLEBORO — Senior goalkeeper James Breckner denied a first-half penalty shot while the defense of the Bishop Feehan High boys’ soccer team proved to be staunch in preserving a 1-1 deadlock with St. Mary’s of Lynn Monday in a Catholic Central League match at McGrath Stadium.
Breckner guessed correctly in diving to his right to foil a St. Mary’s penalty kick after a Bishop Feehan handball infraction in the 24th minute. However, the Spartans’ Ryan Fraher converted a second St. Mary’s penalty kick, after a Shamrock foul inside the penalty box area, in the 62nd minute to knot the score.
“We did what we wanted to do executing, putting the ball inside the box,” Bishop Feehan coach Mike Pariseau said of the Shamrocks owning the better ball possession and run of play through the second half.
The Shamrocks had a potential penalty shot waved off, and a go-ahead goal by Mignacca after a steal and run down the left flank by Craig Scharland in the 68th minute was waved off due to an offside infraction.
“We should have put away some balls when we had the chances,” Pariseau said. “The defense played great.”
Bishop Feehan (5-2-2) took the lead in the second half on a drive from atop the penalty box area by senior Tate Demond in the 52nd minute, finishing off a nice touch pass from Jon Mignacca.
The Shamrocks had opportunities to take the lead in the first half and early in the second half and then could not contribute more to the one-goal lead.
Breckner stood tall in the first half to keep St. Mary’s off of the scoreboard, taking down a corner kick in the seventh minute, making back-to-back saves after a direct kick in the eighth minute, making a point blank save on a header at the right post in the 21st minute and then the penalty shot.
St. Mary’s totaled seven corner kicks, five during the first half, with Matt Lipkind (at 12) and Matt Hallal (at 34) clearing Spartan crosses, Ben Sadler cleared a sixth St. Mary’s corner chance off a dangerous ball four minutes into the second half.
Bishop Feehan’s best scoring chance of the first half came in the 36th minute on a point-blank header by Demond at the left post after a cross from Will Jones. Demond had a strong chance point blank in the 12th minute, as did Nolan Duffy early in the second half at the 43rd and 47th minutes.
Bishop Feehan returns to action Thursday with a non-league match against Hopkinton.
