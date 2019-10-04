HOPKINTON — Bishop Feehan High sophomore Tate Demond netted the lone goal in the 66th minute as the Shamrock boys’ soccer team earned a 1-0 non-league victory over Hopkinton High on Friday.
Demond placed a one-timer as teammate Zack Stephenson sent a cross to the back post to get the Shamrocks on the board. Feehan held a 7-6 edge in shots with goalie James Breckner making six saves for the shutout.
Feehan (8-1-1) will host Carver on Tuesday.
Seekonk 1, Dighton-Rehoboth 1
SEEKONK — The Warriors and Falcons settled for a draw in their South Coast Conference match. Josh Contois put Seekonk (4-3-3) ahead in the 60th minute, but D-R (3-5-2) tied it in the 75th minute on a Jameson Hughes’ goal.
Colin Tenreiro had five saves in goal for Seekonk, while Mason Kulpa had six saves in the Falcon net. Seekonk plays the first of three matches next week Monday at Old Rochester, while D-R hosts Apponequet.
Attleboro 1, Sharon 1
SHARON — Freshman Esvin Morales netted the lone goal for Attleboro in the 33rd minute as the Bombardiers held a 18-5 advantage in shots, but had to settle for a point in the Hockomock League contest.
Michael Russo had the assist on Morales’ tally as Attleboro went into the half tied 1-1. Zack Brown made four saves on the back line while Jackson Singer played well in the midfield and Josh Smith impressed on defense.
Attleboro (3-4-1) will travel to Franklin on Monday.
Franklin 3, Foxboro 0
FOXBORO — The Panthers scored a pair of first-half goals in the Hockomock League victory. Foxboro’s Dylan Tierney made fives saves on the back line as the Warriors had a 8-2 deficit in shots. Foxboro (2-4-3) will travel to Sharon on Saturday.
