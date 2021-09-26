ATTLEBORO — Tate Demond tallied twice within a three-minute span early in the second half to jump-start the Bishop Feehan High boys’ soccer team to a 5-3 victory over Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High Saturday in a non-league match at McGrath Stadium.
The Trojans took three leads at 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 early in the second half, but the Shamrocks responded by scoring a trio of second=half goals within a 10-minute span early in the second half.
Demond scored the first of his two goals in the 45th minute from Craig Scharland to knot the match at 3-3. Demond scored the winning goal in the 48th minute from Nolan Duffy.
Duffy gave the Shamrocks (5-2-1) a two-goal lead off of a feed from Scharland in the 15th minute.
“We created a lot of opportunities for ourselves,” Bishop Feehan coach Mike Pariseau of the more than a handful of true scoring bids.
Shamrock goalie James Breckner (nine saves) and the Shamrock defense stood tall under pressure during the second half, limiting the Trojans to two corner kicks.
Bishop Feehan hosts St. Mary’s Monday in a CCL match.
