NORWOOD — Producing four goals for the second consecutive day and winning by a three-goal margin each time, the unbeaten Norton High boys’ soccer team ran past the Mustangs of Norwood High 4-1 Tuesday in the Tri-Valley League match.
Lancer goalkeeper Derek Alexander converted a penalty kick in the 43rd minute for the match-winner, while Will O’Brien collected a pair of assists for the unbeaten (4-0) Lancers.
Andrew Kubinski was taken down in the penalty-box area on a hard Mustang tackle, with Norton being awarded the penalty kick. Kubinski then delivered a 3-0 lead for Norton four minutes later, in the 47th minute, off of an O’Brien assist.
O’Brien regained a three-goal lead for the Lancers in the 71st minute, setting up Alex Clark for the fourth goal. Edward Abouzeid had put Norton in front in the 16th minute on a free kick. The Lancers next meet Dover-Sherborn Friday.
North Attleboro 3, Stoughton 0
STOUGHTON — Joey Coscarella scored the match-winner seven minutes into the Hockomock League match as the unbeaten (2-0) Rocketeers downed Stoughton.
Coscarella put North into the lead, finding the back of the net after a through ball from James Sales. Sales gave North some breathing room by converting a Dylan Ercole corner kick at 26.
Matt Mordini gave North a 3-0 lead in the 75th minute with Coscarella assisting. The Rocketeers held a 20-8 advantage in shots on goal as goaltender Kyle Briere kept the clean sheet with eight saves. North will travel to Oliver Ames Friday.
Foxboro 1, Canton 1
CANTON — Foxboro High senior striker Dylan Barreira gave the Warriors a first-half lead, but Canton found the equalizer in the second half of the Hockomock League match.
“We were just off,,” Foxboro coach Joe Franchino said. “Our passing was bad, building out of the back. It just wasn’t our best effort.”
Barreira gave Foxboro a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute on an assist from PJ Frost. Canton tied the game in the 51st minute.
Barreira struck the post twice in the contest, proving to be the best of the chances as the Warriors had six shots. Dylan Tierney had one save in goal for the Warriors (1-0-1), who travel to Taunton Friday.
Attleboro 4, Mansfield 1
MANSFIELD — Scoring pairs of goals in each half, the Attleboro High Bombardiers ran past the Hornets in the Hockomock League match. “We settled down, we had a lot of possession in the second half,” Peter Pereira, the AHS coach said.
Mike Russo scored the tying tally for AHS in the 25th minute (from Josh Smith), then Hugo Henriquez scored the first of his two goals, the match-winner at 31 (from Russo).
Henriquez created a two-goal lead for AHS at 44 (from Liam Bischoff), then freshman Desvin Morales set up Jackson Singer for a goal in the 70th minute.
The Hornets (0-3) took the lead five minutes into the match on a goal by Colin Caridi with Cam Eddy assisting. The Hornets had plenty of ball movement forward, but the Bombardier defense was effective in its third of the field.
AHS (1-1) hosts Stoughton Friday, while Mansfield will entertain Sharon.
