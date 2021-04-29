REHOBOTH — Junior right wing Matt Duarte scored in each half as the top-seeded Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys soccer team turned back rival Seekonk High 5-1 in a South Coast Conference quarterfinal match Thursday.
The Falcons (9-0-1) jumped on top with a pair of goals in the first 20 minutes as Duarte opened the scoring on an assist from Marshall Morgado. Senior right back Jamison Hughes made it 2-0 with his first goal of the season, assisted by Hunter Vrierly.
Reece Cordeiro opened the scoring in the second half on assists from Bryce Downs and Morgado to give D-R a 3-0 advantage. Seekonk then scored to make it a two-goal deficit but the Falcons put it away on a penalty kick goal by Duarte and a breakaway goal by freshman Kristof Trond, assisted by Cordeiro.
"We got an early lead and settled in nicely," D-R coach Mike Morgado said. "Then Seekonk picked it up and came at us, but we held them off. The boys played well."
Cole Tavares made six saves in net for the Falcons, who will host Monday's semifinal, with their opponent to be determined.
