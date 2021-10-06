PEABODY — The Bishop Feehan High boys’ soccer team at least pocketed a point in returning home from Bishop Fenwick High with a 1-1 tie in their Catholic Central League match Wednesday.
The Shamrocks (5-2-4) were held scoreless until the final minute of the match when Nolan Duffy banged in a loose ball off of a Joe Scott corner kick for the equalizer.
Bishop Feehan generated eight shots and five corner kicks and pressured Bishop Fenwick consistently, but could not dent the net. The hosts took the lead in the 15th minute of the match on a breakaway.
Shamrock goalie James Breckner made six saves behind the defensive work of John Pearl.
Bishop Feehan plays Austin Prep Saturday at noon.
Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Somerset Berkley 1
REHOBOTH — The unbeaten Falcons responded to a one-goal deficit by scoring three unanswered goals in their South Coast Conference win.
Ian Papa scored the match-winner for D-R (11-0) in the 55th minute, finishing off a Bryce Downs free kick. Kevin Smith tallied the tying goal in the 30th minute with Reece Cordeiro assisting.
Falcon goalie Liam O’Neill made six saves while being challenged for every loose ball, but the Blue Raiders were held to one shot in the second half.
Cordeiro gave the Falcons a two-goal lead in the 62nd minute, finishing off a partial breakaway. D-R has a non-league match with Durfee Saturday.
Oliver Ames 6, North Attleboro 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Tigers scored three goals in each half to race past the Rocketeers in the Hockomock League match. Clide Neau scored three goals for the Davenport Division-leading Tigers (8-1-1). North Attleboro (3-5-2) travels to King Philip Tuesday.
Seekonk 2, Bourne 0
BOURNE — Marco Cozzo, assisted by Jeff Michaud, scored the match winner during the first half as the Warriors won the South Coast Conference match.
Collin Peterson tallied the second Warrior goal, in the second half in the 55th minute, assisted by Nick Lehourites. Ethan Albuquerque totaled five saves in goal for the shutout. Seekonk (5-4-1) will visit Bishop Stang Friday.
Franklin 2, King Philip 0
FRANKLIN — The Warriors were solid defensively and goalie Connor O’Reilly blankied the Panthers through the first half of the Hockomock League match before Franklin tallied twice in the second half.
Stephen Griffin, Matt Crago and Tom Lomuscio led KP (3-7), which is off until hosting North Attleboro Tuesday.
Canton 2, Foxboro 1
CANTON — The Warriors were unable to create enough scoring chances inside the penalty box in their Davenport Division loss. The lone goal for Foxboro (5-6-1) came on an own-goal in the second half. Foxboro visits Taunton Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.