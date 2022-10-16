NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High boys soccer team scored twice in the first half and added late insurance in a 3-0 win over Taunton High on Saturday.

Zach Smahi netted the first goal of the game off a feed from Carson Dameron in the 15th minute to put the Rocketeers up early. North continued to apply pressure and added another goal off an ‘own goal’, which was crossed in front of the goal by Bruce Newth.