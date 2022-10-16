NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High boys soccer team scored twice in the first half and added late insurance in a 3-0 win over Taunton High on Saturday.
Zach Smahi netted the first goal of the game off a feed from Carson Dameron in the 15th minute to put the Rocketeers up early. North continued to apply pressure and added another goal off an ‘own goal’, which was crossed in front of the goal by Bruce Newth.
Late insurance came from the Rocketeers in the second half from Givany Carney, assisted by Newth, to make it a 3-0 contest.
Owen Goeller and Cole Templin were praised for their combined shutout efforts in goal by North head coach Mie Lacasse, who also praised the team’s overall defensive efforts.
North Attleboro hosts Milford on Tuesday.
Old Rochester 1, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — The Warriors lost a heartbreaker after Seekonk was unable to find the equalizer in a hard-fought contest.
Seekonk had a penalty kick attempt in the final minute, but could not convert.
The Warriors (6-4-4) play Monday at Somerset Berkley.