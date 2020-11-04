ATTLEBORO — Senior Ryan Enright scored three goals while junior goalkeeper James Breckner came off of the line to score his first varsity goal as the unbeaten Bishop Feehan High boys’ soccer team blitzed Matignon High 7-0 Wednesday at McGrath Stadium in a Catholic Central League match.
The Shamrocks (7-0) staked a 4-0 halftime lead as Enright tallied twice in the first quarter, at 6:30 and in the 19th minute. Zach Stephenson added a second quarter goal.
Breckner pitched a shutout in the the first half, with two saves. He gave way to Jack Mooney (one save) who held the shutout through the final 40 minutes.
Breckner moved up into the attack and scored one of three fourth-quarter goals for Bishop Feehan.
John Mignacca, Emory Sunderland and Craig Scharland also scored in the final stanza for the Shamrocks, who are off until a Monday CCL match against St. Mary’s of Lynn.
North Attleboro 1, Sharon 1
SHARON — Junior Patrick McDermott scored with five minutes remaining to pull the Rocketeers into a deadlock with Sharon in the Hockomock League match.
After a scoreless 40 minutes, Sharon took the lead on a counter attack after North Attleboro’s Carson Dameron was had his point-blank shot stopped.
North Attleboro (2-5-2) tied it in the fourth quarter when Matt Conley crossed the ball over to Brody Rosenberg, who chested the ball to McDermott. The Rocketeers host Sharon Friday.
Canton 5, Foxboro 1
FOXBORO — The Bulldogs scored on a penalty kick and denied Foxboro a potential tying penalty kick chance in the second quarter to take the Hockomock League victory.
Jeremy Neale pulled Foxboro (4-4-2) into a deadlock early in the second quarter. Nick Penders started in goal for the Warriors, but was injured late in the third quarter with Derek Axon taking over.
Norton 1, Bellingham 1
BELLINGHAM — Despite plenty of opportunities to score, the Lancers were held scoreless for better than 70 minutes in their Tri-Valley League stalemate.
Edward Abouzeid scored the tying tally for Norton (1-2-3) off of a free kick in the 75th minute of the match. Bellingham had taken the lead on a first half free kick.
Kyle Rosa blanked the Blackhawks in goal in the second half, finishing with seven saves. Norton will host Medway in a TVL match Saturday at 3 p.m.
