ATTLEBORO — Freshman James Facy tallied twice during the second half as the Bishop Feehan High boys’ soccer team won its seventh straight match, overpowering Coyle-Cassidy High 5-0 Thursday in an Eastern Athletic Conference match at McGrath Stadium.
Junior midfielder Caleb Williams opened the scoring in the 15th minute off of a feed from Zach Stephenson. Facy netted his second and third goals of the week, in the 66th and 69th minutes of the second half.
James Breckner had one save in goal for the shutout.
“We didn’t finish well, but we’ll take it,” Shamrock coach Mike Pariseau said of the ball movement.
John Mignacca scored two minutes into the second half for Bishop Feehan’s third goal with Joe Scott assisting. The Shamrocks have a non-league match at Hopkinton Friday.
Stoughton 2, Mansfield 1
STOUGHTON — The Black Knights overcame a one-goal halftime deficit, tying the match on a free kick in the 46th minute and then netting the go-ahead goal in the 68th minute of the Hockomock League match.
Sophomore Sagar Koul scored his first varsity goal for the Hornets (2-7-1) in the 28th minute, finishing off a through ball from Cam Eddy in the middle of the box. The Hornets then were unable to convert four second-half corner kicks. Mansfield visits Taunton Monday.
Tri-County 4, Bristol-Plymouth 0
FRANKLIN — Freshman Isaiah Butler scored his first varsity goal as the Cougars recorded their second victory of the week in the Mayflower League match.
Cougar goalie Jake Howard posted five saves for the shutout for Tri-County (4-7-1), in addition to being credited with an assist on the Cougars’ second goal — a punt out of the backline that Josh Dias pushed forward to Kyle Girouard for the second goal in the 21st minute.
Zach Sousa (at 37 minutes from Ryan MacDonald) and Thomas Conway (at 38 on a breakaway) also scored in the first half for the Cougars, who meet Blue Hills Regional on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.