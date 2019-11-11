ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan High boys’ soccer coach Mike Pariseau often wonders how his Shamrocks could have survived thus far without playing in-your-face defense.
As long as senior captain and central defender Ryan Hart is on the field and senior Thomas Potenza is protecting the goal, Bishop Feehan presents itself with an opportunity to win from the opening whistle.
It’s just that the Shamrocks’ next assignment is their toughest of the season with Thursday’s MIAA Div. 2 South Sectional semifinal at Sandwich High against unbeaten Milford High, the highest-scoring team in the Hockomock League.
Hart runs shoulder to shoulder in the middle of the Bishop Feehan defensive wall with senior Aidan Corrigan, while seniors Samir Kassem and Sean O’Brien are the outside backs.
The No. 6 seed Shamrocks (13-4-3) will have to defend well against Milford, which has four of the top 10 scorers in the Hockomock League, including leading scorer Pedro Araujo (25 goals, 11 assists).
The No. 2 seed Scarlet Hawks (16-0-2) have not allowed a goal in their two postseason matches heading into their 7 p.m. showdown.
“Hart is the anchor of the defense, he understands the game, he understands what we’re trying to do,” Pariseau said of the four-year veteran. “Hart is a phenomenal individual player, he takes charge of the back.”
Bishop Feehan has lived a rather dangerous postseason life so far, escaping with a 2-1 win over Whitman-Hanson — scoring in the final five minutes of regulation time to knot the score, force two overtime periods and win a shootout with Hart scoring three of the Shamrock penalty kicks.
“Thomas (Potenza) has been phenomenal as a keeper this year too,” Pariseau said of the two-year starter. “I can’t tell you how many games that we should have given up three or four goals and we didn’t because he made some crazy saves.”
The Shamrocks have allowed 18 goals this season, posting six shutouts.
“We have guys on our defense, both Ryan and Aidan have been starting since they were sophomores,” Pariseau said of the important of having experience in front of the goalkeeper during the playoffs.
“They have some chemistry in the middle and all four of those guys were varsity players last year.”
The Shamrocks also bring on sophomore Will Jones as an outside back “and he fits well into that offensive minded defensive backs,” Pariseau added.
“Not that we are going to do anything different, but we would love to get that first goal,” the Bishop Feehan coach said of putting pressure on the Scarlet Hawks. “it’d be nice to put one home early and see how they react.”
The Shamrocks are 6-3 in one-goal matches this season. Milford has scored 64 goals this season while posting 11 shutouts.
“Milford is very good, their kid up top scores a lot of goals,” Pariseau said, “but I tell you, we definitely have a chance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.