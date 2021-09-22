ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High boys’ soccer team deserved more than one point, having to settle for a 1-1 deadlock with Cardinal Spellman Wednesday in the Catholic Central League match at McGrath Stadium.
John Mignacca finished off a goal-mouth tap-in chance in the 66th minute after Craig Scharland turned the corner on the Spellman defense inside the penalty box area and curled the ball toward the net.
The Shamrocks, buoyed by the defensive work of Ryan Rebelo and John Pearl, limited Spellman to five shots on goalie James Breckner. Spellman equalized the score in the 69th minute.
Bishop Feehan (3-2-1) had a 9-5 edge in shots and a 6-1 margin in corner kicks. The Shamrocks host Bridgewater-Raynham Saturday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Old Rochester 1
REHOBOTH — Senior striker Reese Cordeiro scored a pair of goals, including the match-winner in the 30th minute off of a clever feed from Matt Suprenard as the Falcons held off the Bulldogs in the South Coast Conference match.
Kevin Smith put the unbeaten (6-0) Falcons in front in the 21st minute with Ian Papa assisting. Cordeiro regained a two-goal lead for D-R in the 65th minute with Mark Thaler assisting.
ORR knotted scored its lone goal in the 36th minute. D-R goalie Brenna Silva (six saves) received strong work defensively by Suprenard and Thaler to blank the Bulldogs the final 40 minutes. The Falcons play Monday at Bourne.
Seekonk 2, Bourne 1
SEEKONK — Maddox Bo and Chase Carlsten score the two goals for Seekonk in the South Coast Conference match. Bo scored the go-ahead goal in the 17th minute for the Warriors in the first half with Jeff Michaud assisting. Carlsten broke a 1-1 second half tie by scoring from Sebastian Rebelo.
Senior Giuliano Cozzo recorded five saves in goal for Seekonk (4-1-1). The Warriors will host Old Rochester in a league match Monday.
Atlantis Charter 7, Tri-County 0
FALL RIVER — The Cougars faced a five-goal halftime deficit in losing the non-league match.
Tri-County (1-6-1) was limited to six shots in the match, its third outing of the week. Tri-County goalie Nathan Howard denied a second half penalty kick.
The Cougars meet Southeastern Regional Tuesday.
