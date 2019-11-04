ATTLEBORO — Senior goalkeeper Tom Potenza made 12 saves, junior Caleb Williams tallied two assists and senior Matt Rogers delivered the game-deciding goal on a header in the 78th minute to propel the No. 6 seed Bishop Feehan High boys’ soccer team to a 2-1 Div. 2 South Sectional first-round win over No. 11 seed Whitman-Hanson Regional High on Monday
Rogers’ goal in the 78th minute broke a 1-1 tie as Williams earned his second assist of the game on a right-to-left corner kick. It was the third strong scoring chance in a matter of five minutes as Justin Clark had a breakaway bid denied in the 73rd minute and Rogers had a header off a Ryan Hart free kick turned back in the 76th minute.
“These guys, they’re not going to give up,” Feehan coach Mike Pariseau said, noting the offensive pressure that Whitman-Hanson applied during the opening 20 minutes of the second half as the visitors unleashed the first seven shots of the half on Potenza.
“We talked about controlling what you can control, and that’s going in and making sure you’re in the right spots, making the right passes and setting someone up to win,” Pariseau said. “They just kept going. They weren’t going to be denied.”
The No. 6 seed Shamrocks (12-4-3) next host No. 14 Hopkinton (8-7-4) on Wednesday.
While the late heroics came off the head off Rogers, Potenza was the player truly deserving of the Man of the Match honors. Not only did he make a dozen saves, but he also made high-pressure stops time and time again.
Potenza had a sliding save on a point-blank chance at the 6-yard box in the 12 minute; made a leaping stop to his right in the 18th minute; a diving save going to his left in the 32nd minute; a save on another point-blank rebound in the 42nd minute; stopped on 1-on-1 chance in the 53rd minute; and all while frequently coming off his line to limit additional scoring chances from the visitors.
“Tom (Potenza) was just phenomenal,” Pariseau said. “We could have easily given up three or four goals.”
Whitman-Hanson held a 13-8 edge in shots while Feehan held a 8-2 advantage in corner kicks.
Williams’ skill and touch was on display early. The junior midfielder slid a perfectly-placed through ball from the middle of the pitch in between two defenders as classmate Zach Stephenson corralled it with his right foot. Stephenson took the pass in for a 1-on-1 with the goalkeeper and two touches later netted a low shot to give the Shamrocks a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute.
“We feel pretty good,” Pariseau said of the Shamrocks’ postseason mindset. “We’ll be able to go on Wednesday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.