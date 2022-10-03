FOXBORO — The Foxboro High boys soccer team posted its first win of the season on Monday with Alex Penders scoring the lone goal of the match to beat North Attleboro High, 1-0.
Penders picked up the goal for the Warriors after a cross was sent in and bounced around the penalty area.
Ryan Cotter picked up the shutout in goal for Foxboro.
North Attleboro (5-4-1) hosts Attleboro on Friday while Foxboro will host Canton.
Attleboro 1, Sharon 1
SHARON — The Bombardiers got an early goal from Esvin Morales off a pass from Alex Vecchioli and held the lead for much of the game until Sharon tied it on a header with five minutes left to play.
Attleboro (5-2-2) heads to North Attleboro on Friday.
Canton 5, King Phillip 3
CANTON — After trailing 5-1, King Phillip roared back, making it a two-goal game within the last 10 minutes, but fell short.
Matt Crago started the scoring in the 12th minute, with Andrew Seropian picking up an assist. Deven Patel and Jack Morgan scored in the 72nd and 76th minutes, respectively.
Keegan Fletcher picked up an assist on Morgan’s goal.
King Phillip (3-5) hosts Taunton on Friday.
Seekonk 4, Wareham 0
WAREHAM — Collin Peterson led the Warriors to victory with two goals — the first and last ones for Seekonk. After an own goal was scored, doubling Seekonk’s lead, senior captain Jack Santos finished off a pass from Cole Goudreau, his first of two assists on the day.
Seekonk (5-1-4) visits Case on Wednesday.
Bishop Feehan 5, Arlington Catholic 0
ARLINGTON — The Shamrocks had three different goal scorers to cruise to victory in Catholic Central League play.
Zach Caisse led the way as he potted two goals. Matt Hallal, Jon Mignacca, and John Mal finished with a goal apiece.
Bishop Feehan (7-2-2) will travel to Bishop Fenwick on Wednesday.
Hopkinton 8, Norton 0
HOPKINTON — The Lancers (4-4) were no match for the powerful Hillers. Norton looks to bounce back on Thursday against Medfield at home.
Franklin 1, Mansfield 0
MANSFIELD —Mansfield suffered a tough setback in a back-and-forth game to Franklin.
The game stood scoreless at halftime before Franklin took a lead it would not relinquish, capitalizing on a rebound off a shot that hit the crossbar in the 57{sup}th{/sup} minute.
The Hornets’ defense turned in a strong performance, headlined by Brendan Flynn and keeper Liam Doyle who made several key stops.
Mansfield (3-5-1) visits Canton on Thursday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 2, Old Rochester Regional 1
DIGHTON— Liam Hannon and Nathaniel Wheeler had the goals for Dighton-Rehoboth (5-2-2).
Matthew Suprenard also played well for the Falcons.
D-R will try to extend its winning streak to four games argainst Fairhaven on Friday night.