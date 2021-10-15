STOUGHTON — The Foxboro High boys’ soccer team struck for two goals in each half of its Hockomock League match at Stoughton High Friday for a 4-0 win.
Cam Barreira added a goal and assist for the Warriors (7-6-1), who took a 2-0 lead in the 28th minute as a result of an own-goal.
A.J. Carvalho scored for Foxboro in the 26th minute. In the second half, Barreira set up Alex Penders for Foxboro’s third goal in the 60th minute and then scored himself in the 78th minute.
Derek Axon had six saves in goal for his second shutout of the week. The Warriors visit North Attleboro Monday.
King Philip 1, Taunton 1
WRENTHAM — The Warriors went scoreless for the final 68 minutes of the Hockomock League match, but goalie Connor O’Reilly and the KP defense held firm in taking a point in the Kelley-Rex Division match.
Andrew Seropian put KP (3-8-1) ahead in the 12th minute, finishing off a cross from Stephen Griffin.
The Tigers gained the equalizer in the second half. O’Reilly had seven saves in goal. KP next visits Mansfield Monday.
Milford 2, Mansfield 0
MANSFIELD — The Hornets generated scoring chances, but not enough in the Hockomock League loss.
The Hornets (6-3-3) host King Philip Monday.
