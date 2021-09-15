MANSFIELD — It was a defensive struggle from the opening to final whistle as the Foxboro High and Mansfield High boys’ soccer teams battled to a 0-0 standoff in the meeting of Hockomock League members.
Mansfield High senior goalie Jack Lasbury-Casey totaled seven saves for his third consecutive shutout as the Hornets are now 2-0-1 on the season. Foxboro High senior goalie Derek Axon totaled six saves for his first shutout of the season.
“It was anybody’s match,” Mansfield coach Steve Sheridan said, the Hornets hitting the crossbar above Axon during the second half.
“There were not many quality scoring chances,” Foxboro coach Dan Ambrosio said.
Warriors’ sophomore John Howarth played well, helping clear a dangerous loose ball off of the goal line in the first half off of a corner kick.
Mansfield has a 3:45 p.m. match Saturday at King Philip. Foxboro will host Norton Friday.
King Philip 3, Stoughton 0
WRENTHAM — Junior Oliver Blackburn set up the go-ahead goal and scored goal No. 3 for King Philip in the Hockomock League match. Will Bowen scored the match-winner for the Warriors (1-2) in the 23rd minute, making a run from the right side to the left far post for a one-touch shot with Blackburn assisting.
Blackburn created a three-goal lead for KP in the 54th minute with Caleb Cassetta assisting. Steve Griffin gave the Warriors a two-goal lead in the 32nd minute of the first half with Matt Crago assisting. Connor O’Reilly totaled four saves in goal for the shutout. KP meets North Attleboro Friday.
Norton 1, Dedham 0
DEDHAM — Freshman Gavin Sousa scored his first goal of his career to help Norton get the win over Dedham. Assisted by Nolan Winfield, Sousa scored the goal at the 66th minute.
Senior Goalie Cole Studholme recorded 8 saves on the night to shutout Dedham.
Brayden Pompei, Cody Gass, and Jack Rilli all played well for the Lancers with good communication and movement. Rilli helped shutdown Dedham’s star player.
With the win the Norton Lancers improve to 2-2 on the season and play at Foxboro Friday to take on the Warriors.
Bishop Feehan 3, Archbishop Williams 0
BRAINTREE — Senior Tate DeMond converted a first half penalty kick as the Shamrocks gained the Catholic Central League victory.
Emery Sunderland scored the match-winner for the Shamrocks (2-1), assisted by Craig Scharland. James Breckner had six saves in goal for the Bishop Feehan shutout. The Shamrocks next have a non-league match at Walpole Friday.
Seekonk 3, Wareham 1
WAREHAM — Jeff Michaud scored the game winning goal at the 60th minute, while Collin Peterson set up a pair of goals to help Seekonk beat the Vikings in a South Coast Conference match.
Marco Cozzo scored at the 22-minute mark to tie the game for the Warriors (1-1). Peterson assisted on both Warrior second half goals, one by Nate Mello. Seekonk goalie Julian Cozzo had eight saves.
