FOXBORO — The Hockomock League’s leading scorer from a season ago, Foxboro High’s Dylan Barreira, notched his first goal of this season to lift the Warriors’ boys soccer team to a 1-0 win over Mansfield High Friday in the season opener for both Hockomock League squads.
Barreira, who had 22 goals last year, scored the lone goal of the match with little more than two minutes remaining in the first half on a penalty kick conversion after being fouled in the right corner of the box by a Mansfield defender.
“Our defense was strong back there, we didn’t give them many good looks,” Foxboro coach Joe Franchino said.
Foxboro had several chances to take the lead before that. Barreira labeled a drive just under the crossbar that Hornet goalkeeper Anthony Salisbury took down at 17. Will Morrison uncorked a corner kick from the right side at 20 and had had back-to-back chances from the corners at 37.
Mansfield’s Peter Oldow fired a strong left-footed ball at Foxboro goalie Nic Penders at 15, while Peter Oldow laced a corner kick and follow-up rebound attempt at 26, both taken away as the Warriors’ back line of Jeremy Neale, Tim Behn, Ron MacLellan and Morrison held strong.
Foxboro returns to action Tuesday at Canton, while Mansfield plays its home opener against Attleboro.
North Attleboro 1, Taunton 0
TAUNTON — The Rocketeers used a goal and a healthy dose of defense to win their season debut. Senior midfielder and captain James Sales converted a penalty kick in the fifth minute and goalkeeper Kyle Briere protected that margin for the remaining 75 minutes.
North was awarded the free chance after Sales played a through ball to Matt Connolly, who was taken down in the box. Briere made two saves for the shutout. North visits Stoughton Monday.
Bishop Feehan 2, Dover-Sherborn 2
SHERBORN — The Shamrocks allowed the tying goal with 50 seconds left in the match to settle for the draw in their opener.
Matt Rogers scored in the first 15 minutes, assisted by from Zach Stevenson, to give Feehan a 1-0 lead at halftime.
Ryan Enright regained the lead for the Shamrocks at the 30-minute mark of the second half, assisted by Ryan Hart
Thomas Potenza made 14 saves, including stopping a first-half penalty shot, for Feehan which hosts King Philip on Wednesday.
