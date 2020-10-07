FOXBORO — The Foxboro High boys’ soccer team rallied from a two-goal deficit to salvage a 2-2 tie with Sharon High and manage to take three points out of the Warriors’ first two Hockomock League matches of the season.
Foxboro went scoreless through the initial 60 minutes of the match, facing a 2-0 gap at halftime. In the fourth quarter, goals from Ryan Flaherty (on a set piece from John Hollin) and Matt Angelini (at 70 on a partial breakaway) pulled Foxboro into a tie.
The Warriors are off until a Wednesday match with Oliver Ames.
