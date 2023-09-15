FOXBORO — The Foxboro High boys soccer team fell to Franklin High on Friday afternoon, losing 6-1.

The Warriors’ home opener saw them hold off Franklin for 20 minutes before it scored twice before the half, entering intermission with a 2-0 score. Franklin went up 3-0 in the 55th minute before Jack Sullivan and Anthony Lara helped Ethan McHugo find the back of the net to make it 3-1.