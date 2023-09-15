FOXBORO — The Foxboro High boys soccer team fell to Franklin High on Friday afternoon, losing 6-1.
The Warriors’ home opener saw them hold off Franklin for 20 minutes before it scored twice before the half, entering intermission with a 2-0 score. Franklin went up 3-0 in the 55th minute before Jack Sullivan and Anthony Lara helped Ethan McHugo find the back of the net to make it 3-1.
Franklin worked back and pulled away in the later stages of the game. Foxboro (0-3-1) returns at Sharon on Tuesday.
North Attleboro 2, Mansfield 1MANSFIELD — The Hornets dropped a tight contest with North Attleboro, losing at home.
Mansfield struck early, scoring in the fourth minute on a Sam Olivera goal assisted by Amro Hosny. North rallied to score the tying and go-ahead goals later in the game.
Mansfield (0-2-1) hosts Oliver Ames on Tuesday. North Attleboro (1-1) host Milford on Tuesday.
Oliver Ames 2, King Philip 1
EASTON — The Warriors dropped their third straight game this season, losing to Oliver Ames on the road.
The Warriors’ lone goal came from Ryan Keller, who scored on a penalty kick. King Philip (0-3) plays on Tuesday, hosting Attleboro.
Norton 5, Millis 2
NORTON — Norton picked up its first win of the season in a high-scoring affair.
TJ Lach netted a hat trick while Cross Leonard chipped in two goals. Brayden Pompei finished the night with two assists.
In net for Norton was Pace Ribeiro, stopping seven shots, including a penalty kick.
“This was a much improved week for us,” Norton head coach Eric Greene said. “The boys played well today and we were able to score some goals.”
Norton (1-2-1) plays Tuesday at Dover-Sherborn.
Seekonk 1, Diman Voke 1
SEEKONK — The Warriors opened their season with a draw.
The game was 0-0 at half before Cole Goudreau scored unassisted in the 56th minute. Diman netted the equalizer in the 64th on a defensive miscue.
Seekonk (0-1-0) plays on Monday at Old Rochester.