SEEKONK — Alejandro Tabares set up a pair of second-half goals while freshmen Matt Cozzo and Colin Peterson both scored as the Seekonk High boys’ soccer team took a 3-0 victory over Bourne High Wednesday in a South Coast Conference match.
Cozzo scored the match-winner for the Warriors with a blast off of the left wing in the fourth minute.
Tabares set up Warrior goals by Jake Sylvestre (at 54) and Peterson (at 75) during the second half for Seekonk, while Collin Tenreiro took in five saves for the shutout.
“Wareham is big defensively, but we’re starting to build,” Seekonk coach Matt McCartin said of his Warriors (2-1), who next meet Greater New Bedford on Monday.
Gr. New Bedford Voke 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
NEW BEDFORD — The Falcons only trailed 1-0 at halftime, but were unable to finish off their scoring chances in the South Coast Conference loss.
D-R (1-2) generated 17 shots, while goalkeeper Mason Kulpa totaled nine saves.
The Falcons host Somerset-Berkley Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.