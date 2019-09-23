BOURNE — Kevin Smith scored a pair of goals, but it was Hunter Brierly’s goal in the 75th minute off a direct kick by Matt Duarte that put the Dighton-Rehoboth High boys’ soccer team in front of Bourne 4-3 in the South Coast Conference match.
Bourne overcame a two-goal deficit to tie the match at 2-2 at halftime and later knotted the score at 3-3.
Jordan Fernandes had put D-R (2-4-1) into the lead in the 46th minute, finishing off a Smith feed.
Smith put D-R in front 2-0 with goals in the second (from Brierly) and 20th (from Reis Cordeiro) minutes. The Falcons next meet Old Rochester Wednesday.
Seekonk 1, Case 1
SWANSEA — Seekonk High senior goaltender Colin Tenreiro made 12 saves on the backline to help the Warrior boys’ soccer team claim a 1-1 South Coast Conference draw against Case.
The Cardinals enjoyed a 12-6 edge in shots in the contest and overcame a one-goal deficit.
Seekonk High senior Josh Contois put Seekonk into the lead in the 38th minute, with Jake Silvestre assisting. The Warriors (3-2-2) next host Fairhaven Wednesday.
Tri-County 4, Upper Cape Regional 1
BOURNE — Freshman Angel DeCaires tallied goals in the fifth and 19th minutes to power the Cougars to victory in the Mayflower League match. Mike Crawford, in the 11th minute, and Jack Sonnenberg, in the 39th minute, also tallied first-half goals for Tri-County, which held a 4-0 lead at intermission.
The Cougars created 21 shots, 15 on net, in addition to having six corner kicks. Tri-County visits Bay Path Regional Tuesday for a non-league match.
