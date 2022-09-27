ASHLAND — Norton High’s Cody Gass notched a pair of goals, including the go-ahead goal as the Lancers’ boys soccer team earned a 3-1 win over Ashland High Tuesday night.
The first goal of the game came in the 17th minute, with Casey Potts finding Gass on a through ball, that he deposited into the net.
Ashland tied the game with seven minutes left on the clock, but four minutes later, Gass found the net again to put Norton back on top, 2-1.
Insurance came from TJ Lach, off an assist from Potts one minute later to effectively put the game away for Norton (3-3).
“This was our best offensive game yet, and it’s really nice to see these boys starting to clock on things we’ve been working on,” Norton head coach Eric Greene said. “Our defense was solid, only allowing six shots on net.”
Luke Ferriera made five saves in the Lancers’ net.
“These boys were motivated right from the start and it showed throughout the whole game,” Greene said.
Norton hosts Holliston Thursday.
Diman Voke 4, Tri-County 2
FRANKLIN — The Cougars fell behind in the first half with a three-goal deficit and could not recover.
Jonah Yeaton scored both Tri-County goals within five minutes of each other.
In goal for Tri-County was Nathan Howard, who made 18 saves.
Tri-County (2-3-2) plays Thursday at Bristol Plymouth Regional.