SEEKONK — The Seekonk High boys soccer team overcame a 2-0 deficit with a pair of goals by Cole Goudreau to pull out a 2-2 draw with Durfee High on Thursday night.
The Warriors allowed a score late in the first half and early in the second half to go down by two goals, but Goudreau scored the first of his two goals near the midway point of the second half and found the equalizer with seven minutes to go in regulation full time.
“We had a few solid scoring chances late but were unable to find the back of the net,” Seekonk head coach Matt McCartin. “Tremendous effort from all the guys on back-to-back days against very physical teams.”
Seekonk (4-1-4) visits Wareham on Monday.
Norton 1, Holliston 0
NORTON — Norton won its fourth in a row, getting the lone score of the night from Cody Gass 25 minutes into the game.
Casey Potts found Gass on a through ball, leading to the score. The Lancers defense came up big in front of goalkeeper Luke Ferreira, who made 12 saves.
Norton (4-3) plays on Monday at Hopkinton.