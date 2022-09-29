SEEKONK — The Seekonk High boys soccer team overcame a 2-0 deficit with a pair of goals by Cole Goudreau to pull out a 2-2 draw with Durfee High on Thursday night.

The Warriors allowed a score late in the first half and early in the second half to go down by two goals, but Goudreau scored the first of his two goals near the midway point of the second half and found the equalizer with seven minutes to go in regulation full time.