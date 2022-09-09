MANSFIELD — Attleboro High junior midfielder Luke Hagopian scored on a direct kick with six minutes left in regulation to give the Bombardiers a 2-2 draw with Mansfield High in their Hockomock League boys soccer match Friday.
Attleboro opened the scoring 16 minutes into the game on a Steve Etienne strike, assisted by Hagopian, before the Hornets tied it nine minutes later when Aiden Steele launched a shot from 30 yards out.
Grady Sullivan gave Mansfield a 2-1 lead going into the half when he scored off a rebound of a Steele shot at the 34-minute mark.
“It was a great back-and-forth second half,” Mansfield coach Steve Sheridan said.
Matty Sullivan, Derek McGrath, Aiden Jones. Brendan Flynn and Kyle Johnson played strong games for Mansfield (0-1-1), which hosts Foxboro Tuesday. Attleboro (0-0-1) hosts Milford Tuesday.
Stoughton 2, King Philip 1
WRENTHAM — Andrew Seropian scored the lone goal for the Warriors in their opening setback at home.
The Black Knights jumped in front early with a goal before King Philip tied it later in the first when Will Bowen earned a penalty kick that Matt Crago took. Stoughton’s goalie made the save, but Seropian pounced on the rebound for the goal.
Shortly before halftime, Stoughton went ahead again on a free kick. King Philip carried the play in the second half, with four scoring opportunities in the final 18 minutes, but could not convert. King Philip (1-1) hosts Franklin Tuesday.
Milford 2, Foxboro 0
FOXBORO — The Warriors opened their season on a sour note with the shutout loss at home as Milford struck twice in the first half to earn the win.