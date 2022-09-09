MANSFIELD — Attleboro High junior midfielder Luke Hagopian scored on a direct kick with six minutes left in regulation to give the Bombardiers a 2-2 draw with Mansfield High in their Hockomock League boys soccer match Friday.

Attleboro opened the scoring 16 minutes into the game on a Steve Etienne strike, assisted by Hagopian, before the Hornets tied it nine minutes later when Aiden Steele launched a shot from 30 yards out.