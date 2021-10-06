FOXBORO — The Milford Scarlet Hawks converted two penalty kicks, one in each half, to stun the Warriors, 2-1, in the Hockomock League match on Monday.
Matt Angelini tallied in the second half for Foxboro (5-5-1), which had a match Wednesday at Canton.
Oliver Ames 2, Foxboro 1
EASTON — Warrior goalie Derek Axon and the defensive backline was resolute, but Oliver Ames punched in a goal in both the first and second halves to win the Hockomock League match last Thursday.
