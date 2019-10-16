ATTLEBORO — Their goals are similar, but scoring goals has been a real issue of concern for both the Mansfield High and Attleboro High boys’ soccer teams this season.
The Hornets and Bombardiers continued their bids for an MIAA Tournament berth on Wednesday by having to settle for a 1-1 deadlock at Tozier-Cassidy Field.
The Hornets (2-7-4), who have posted three consecutive ties, must win all five of their remaining matches in order to advance into the postseason. Mansfield has been outscored 22-11 this season, being limited to one goal or less in 12 matches.
The Bombardiers (3-6-2) face a similar scenario, going 0-2-3 in their last five outings, but having scored 24 goals.
“We were supposed to get two points, but we’ll take the one,” AHS coach Peter Pereira said.
Despite being overwhelmed by Mansfield through much of the first half, Attleboro, which won 4-1 at Mansfield earlier this season. staked the lead in the 48th minute off of a Josh Smith throw-in from the right sideline. Kevin Raczkowski gained a touch of the ball and slipped it to Emilio Ticas, who delivered his first goal of the season.
However, on the second of two consecutive corner kicks out of the left corner, the Hornets gained the equalizer on a dazzling header to the top right corner by Cam Eddy after Dan Rowe had addressed the ball.
It was only a matter of inches that kept Mansfield’s hopes alive for the tourney as the Bombardiers’ Emilo Amaya laced a drive off of the right post with seconds remaining in the match.
“We’re going to do it, the ball hit that post at the end, that was a sign from the soccer gods,” Mansfield coach Steve Sheridan said.
“That’s been the story of the season, as I’ve said all along,” Sheridan added of Mansfield’s missed scoring chances. “That was a beautiful goal (Eddy’s), that was a play that we brought back from last year.”
On Rowe’corner kick, the Hornets crowded AHS goalkeeper Zach Brown, but on the second attempt, the Hornets lined up 20 yards out from the goal line and then charged the Bombardier net.
The Hornets totaled nine corner kicks in the match, six during the second half.
“We just have to convert that’s all,” Sheridan.
The Hornets’ Colin True had a steal and point-blank shot a minute into the match; Dylan Buchanan forced a turnover and had a shot in the fourth minute; while corner kicks by Matt Hyland (at 25) and Evan Eames (at 32, with a rebound drive by Graham Wells) just missed their marks.
Attleboro had a pair of corner kicks (at 3 and 15) by Hugo Henriquez go un-fulfilled, while Smith’s hard, long-ball drive at 19 was taken in by Hornet goalkeeper Anthony Salisbury (four saves).
“This is not an easy league, we’ll go on to the next game,” Pereira said. “Everybody is a top team. Mansfield was more hungry than we were, we waited too long to start pushing it.”
Attleboro nearly regained the lead at 64 on a partial breakaway bid by Nathan LaPlume, a long ball shot off the left side at 71 by Amaya and then a point blank shot by Henriquez (off of a clever Joe Soucy feed) at 72.
Attleboro meets Oliver Ames Friday while Mansfield faces Franklin.
