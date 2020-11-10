MANSFIELD — Strong to the ball and sending wave after wave of green jerseys forward, the Mansfield High boys’ soccer team positioned itself in many positions to score goals at Alumni Field Tuesday against arch-rival Foxboro High in the Hockomock League Cup series.
Still, the Hornets managed just one goal through better than 45 minutes against the Warriors. Meanwhile, the prowess of senior captain Tommy Lanzillo at midfield and the impenetrable Hornets’ defensive back line reduced Foxboro to random possessions and scoring opportunities. In the end, junior Matt Hyland’s goal on a through ball from Lanzillo in the 38th minute just before halftime proved to be the match-winner as the Hornets secured a 2-0 victory.
Lanzillo delivered Mansfield’s second goal in the fourth quarter in the 67th minute.
Hornets’ senior goalkeeper Eric Sullivan had made five saves for the shutout, which was preserved dramatically when senior captain defender Evan Eames blocked a direct kick by Foxboro’s Max Beigel from inside the penalty box area in the 71st minute.
“We’re not there yet, Mansfield is a strong team,” Foxboro coach Dan Ambrosio said of the Warriors (4-5-2) not being able to win enough of the loose ball challenges and create a sustained attack. “Our kids worked hard. We were there for the first half. The kids never quit.”
Other than Beigel’s blast, Foxboro’s other best scoring chance came on a chip shot by Cam Barreira in the 58th minute.
Matt Angelini’s shot off the right side nearly put Foxboro in the lead in the fifth minute. Jake Tessier thenmsent in a long ball in the 15th minute; Beigel had a chance four minutes into the second half and Angelini had another chance on a long ball from left side in the first half at 27.
“We should have had 10 goals by halftime, we put pressure on them, but we just didn’t finish,” Mansfield coach Steve Sheridan said. “We did what we practiced, except for finishing.”
Mansfield gained the lead on a perfectly executed ball played by Lanzillo from the middle of the field to Hyland on the left flank, who drilled a low, hard drive to the far right corner past Foxboro goalie Nick Penders (15 saves).
The Hornets made it a two-goal margin after a re-start from the right corner, initiated by Dan Rowe and Ethan Scholes. The ball came into the box where Foxboro was unable to corral the loose ball, but Lanzillo didn’t hesitate to take control at the left post and bang it home.
“We didn’t want them to be able to get the ball to them (Beigel, Angelini), they got through a few times,” Sheridan said. “That’s one of the main reasons I’m playing the way that we did with the pressure, to not let them come out.”
Mansfield (6-3-2) had a breakaway chance from Dylan Buchanan two minutes into the match and Grady Sullivan’s bicycle kick bid in the 12th minute just missed its mark.
Foxboro defender Justin Neale broke up a clever exchange from Sullivan to Connor Palinski in the 10th minute, while Hyland had a drive off the left side denied.
Penders presented the Warriors the upset bid. He came off of his line to make a loose ball save on Mansfield’s Aiden Steele at 26, then a one-touch rebound chance by Sagar Koul.
Koul just missed on a rocket from the left at 29, minutes Lanzillo sailed a direct kick over the crossbar at 32 and then his cross to Sullivan for a point blank shot at 39 was foiled by Penders.
“I expected a tighter game, it’s a rivalry game, it was a good game,” Sheridan said. “I’ve been expecting us to play that way for quite a while.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.