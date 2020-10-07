MANSFIELD — The King Philip Regional High boys’ soccer team may have deserved at least a point in its season debut, but it was the Mansfield High Hornets who took two points with a thrilling 1-0 Hockomock League victory at Alumni Field.
Junior midfielder Matt Hyland threaded the needle with a one-touch of a ball into the lower right corner of the KP net in the 77th minute, enabling Mansfield to emerge victorious.
Set up by a a short-ball corner kick re-start under the new MIAA rules, Dan Rowe played the one-touch out of the corner to Ethan Scholes, who immediately banged the ball from the right side toward the front of the KP net. There, Hyland sliced past a Warrior defender and managed to direct the ball home.
“It really was an excellent match,” KP coach Mike O’Neill said. “We had some chances, but Mansfield defends well and they’re tough to break down.”
Through three quarters and 60 minutes of scoreless play, both Mansfield and KP created some good scoring chances. In the final minute and with a one-goal margin hanging in the balance for Mansfield, junior defender Mike Caridi cleared a loose ball off of the goal line to preserve the Hornet victory.
Mansfield’s defensive backline of Evan Eames, Rowe, Caridi and Scholes across, prevented Hornet senior goalie Eric Sullivan (six saves) from facing any point-blank tests.
“We started falling apart every once in a while because of a lack of communication, but that’s the new rules, we’re all still trying to get used to the new rules,” Mansfield coach Steve Sheridan said.
Sullivan was superb in goal for Mansfield during the first half, making a strong slide to take control of a through ball in the 18th minute. He made another touch save on Ajae Olson’s drive off the right wing to the right post in the 51st minute. After that, Sullivan had a clear view of every other King Philip shot.
At the other end of the pitch, the heart of the Warrior defense, Colin Wesley and Olsonm denied the Hornets possession and touches in the box while senior captain and goalkeeper Aidan Lindmark (eight saves, seven during the second half) latched onto through balls and crosses.
Dylan Buchanan nearly finished off a touch volley in the third minute for Mansfield, while Tommy Lanzillo had a re-start kick and rebound in the 26th minute just miss their mark.
Alex Leon ripped a rocket off of the right flank in the 12th minute for King Philip, Caleb Waxman had a strong pressure off of the right wing in the 25th minute and Olson scurried a direct kick from the left flank just off of the top right goal post in the 38th minute.
King Philip continued to press through the second half, but could not dent Sullivan. Olson blasted a shot in the 51st minute that Sullivan took down, Leon sent a direct kick over the net at 69 minutes and Waxman played a long ball in at 78, which the Hornet goalkeeper grabbed in the air.
“We moved the ball well, but not as well as we would have liked,” Sheridan said of the Hornets’ attacking movement. “We’re getting there, slowly, but surely.”
Lindmark took away a through ball to Buchanan in the 49th minute and another in the 53rd minute with Rowe crashing the net. Then Lanzillo belted a drive off the left side in the 53rd minute that Sullivan saved, while the Hornets’ direct kick in the 56th minute just sailed over the crossbar.
The Hornets’ advancements continued, but Lindmark met the assignment, denying an Evan Eames drive on a long re-start at 74 minutes and a Hyland 25-yard blast at 75.
“It’s tough not having any scrimmages, it’s our biggest trouble, it’s the trouble for everybody,” Sheridan said.
The Hornets have a rematch at King Philip’s Mactaz Field on Friday.
